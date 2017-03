BRACING BUDS. Allen Martin thought Mother Nature played a cruel trick Tuesday with the arrival of wintry weather disrupting what we thought was spring. This poor tulip tree donned a cloak of ice.

SNOWY SCENES. While the accumulation numbers fell way short from what was predicted, Culpeper ended up receiving a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain from winter storm Stella. Nonetheless, it still made for some gorgeous snowy photos around the county. Intrepid photographer Ian Chini captured these.