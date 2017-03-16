Clancey selected as youth coordinator

When Gary Deal was elected to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors as representative to the West Fairfax District, one of his initiatives was the formation of a Culpeper Youth Program. For the past several months the Culpeper Youth Advisory Council has met to formulate this program which would engage young citizens in the future of their community. The underlying premise to the Culpeper Youth Advisory Council is that programs designed by youth are more likely to be accepted by other youth.

On the committee since its inception is Jamie Clancey who serves as a member of Culpeper’s Town Council and is active in a number or organizations geared toward youth.

Deal announced Saturday that Jamie Clancey was officially selected, and accepted, the Culpeper Youth Coordinator position. Jamie will “officially” start March 21.

“Jamie is so very passionate about you guys and this program. She is very talented in many aspects of our community and I feel very confident she will take you to the next level. We are very fortunate to have Jamie take on this role,” said Deal as he shared the news. Clancey will step down from the steering committee while she holds the coordinator position.

Congratulations to the Marine Corps JROTC

A competition held on Saturday, March 11, at Mount Vernon High School, Alexandria, Virginia went well for the Marine Corps JROTC. Culpeper received three trophies. They placed third in the Personnel Inspection, second in Color Guard and third in Platoon Armed . Overall, Culpeper County High School placed fourth.

Individual standouts in the personnel inspection were Heather Massey, Breanna Means, Landon Obriant, Eber Martinez and Kody Walker. The personnel inspection is a measure of the student’s attention to detail in the areas of grooming, wear of the uniform, individual knowledge and military bearing.

The Unit leaders were: Heather Massey, Breanna Means, Manfred Call, Landon Obriant, Eber Martinez and

Nathan Martin.

They will compete again at Herndon High School in Fairfax County April 29.