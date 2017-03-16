Photo by Ian Chini

BOUNTIFUL BARBEQUE. “It is wonderful,” says Elder Fuentes who can’t say enough about the support he has received from the community since opening Uncle Elder’s over two years ago. “I can’t complain, we’ve been really successful,” says Fuentes who has had to up his orders. As an example, he’s gone from needing 100 pounds to 500 pounds of pulled pork each week. Recently a woman traveled from Pennsylvania to purchase five pounds of his brisket. “It’s hard to believe,” says Fuentes who garnered five of the Culpeper Times Best of the Best Awards in 2016 for his hamburger, barbeque, steak and cheese, family restaurant and catering. Family friendly his restaurant boasts cozy booths with a Western flair. Seniors 62 and over are offered discounts. Kids eat free on Tuesday evenings. Up early each day to get his smoker going, Fuentes says that it takes time for good barbeque, good steak and a good burger but it’s all worth it as customers continue to walk through his doors. “I get to see new faces every day,” says Fuentes emphasizing, “I just want to thank the people who have given me so much support.” Uncle Elder’s is closed on Mondays but expect to see him the rest of the week. Located at 129 E. Culpeper St. 540-317-5718