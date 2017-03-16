AGEWISE: Are you too old to learn?

Carol Simpson

Recently I was with some friends and we were discussing our jobs. I said that “in my next life” I would like to pursue a degree in social work or psychology because I would love to better understand family dynamics (perhaps the topic of a future AgeWise article.) One of my friends said, “Why don’t you go back to school?” and my first reaction was, “I’m too old for that!” Another in the group chimed in, “You’re never too old to learn!”

Very true, I had to admit. However, I believe there’s a difference between formal learning, in a classroom setting, and more informal learning. The thought of going back to school to obtain a degree makes me shudder. The last time I did that I had just turned 50 and my daughter was on the same campus (she was glad that we never ran into each other – that would have been embarrassing!) My classmates were half my age or younger and the classroom technology was a challenge. I did earn my 10-course certificate, however.

More and more research studies are showing the correlation between “using” your brain and brain health. Some research indicates that keeping your mind active and engaged may delay the onset of dementia. So what does that mean? As we age, many of us become set in our routines. Same food, same friends, same TV programs, same, same, same. It appears that this is not optimal for brain health. Keeping our minds active and engaged means trying new things: interacting with new people, learning a new language, starting a new craft project, even using your left hand to eat if you’re right-handed. Mix it up, try something new!

There are so many avenues to learn and keep the connections in your brain active. Think about all the ways we take in information: reading newspapers, magazines or books; talking with our coworkers, people in church, club members; listening to television programs; attending lectures; going to movies or music performances; the list is almost endless.

One resource that is increasingly available to just about everyone is online learning. Simply doing a Google search can reveal thousands of opportunities for learning on any subject you can think of. Our own Culpeper County Library is a wealth of information. At their website, www.cclva.org, go to the middle button “FREE CLASSES” below the header, and click. The second resource down is “Gale Courses.” These are six-week classes that start every month on hundreds of topics, including Introduction to Genealogy, Sign Language for Beginners, Caring for Your Aging Parents, Starting Your Own Business, and many more. With a valid library card, you can access all this from home or from the library.

Also on the “Free Classes” tab is PRONUNCIATOR, through which you can learn dozens of languages.

Along with physical activity, eating a balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables, staying socially involved, not smoking, and trying to avoid head injury, “hitting the books” will help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. You are truly never too old to learn!

Carol Simpson is Executive Director of Aging Together which builds collaborations that create and enhance supports for older persons, their families and caregivers. Aging Together can be reached at www.agingtogether.org or 540-829-6405.