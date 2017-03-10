CCSO responds to another possible heroin overdose

On Thursday March 9, 2017, at 8:34 p.m., the Culpeper 911 Center received a call for a 46 year-old male not breathing in the 5100 block of Beaver Dam Road in the Jeffersonton area of Culpeper County.

EMS units from Little Fork Fire and Rescue and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the location as a 911 dispatcher gave CPR instructions to an occupant of the residence. EMS units arrived on the scene and immediately administered Narcan/Naloxone and began patient treatment. A second dose of Narcan/Naloxone had to be given with the patient regaining consciousness as Deputy Michael Jenkins arrived at the residence.

The patient was transported to Fauquier Hospital by ambulance for follow-up treatment. A search of the residence revealed a small amount of possible heroin and associated drug paraphernalia which will be sent to the lab for analysis.

Deputy Jenkins obtained a search warrant for the patient’s blood and responded to Fauquier Hospital as the patient was being released. The patient’s blood was drawn by hospital personnel and will also be sent to the lab for analysis.

Charges are pending based on the completion of lab analysis.