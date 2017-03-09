THE WINE NERD: Tavel: A wine for all seasons

Jim Hollingshead

It is no secret that we are leaving behind a rather disappointing winter. The lack of snow, ice, and even the customary chill left us anticipating a blizzard around each corner, but none came. February itself seemed to be a reincarnation of April or May. Yet, now, we hear tell of a last hurrah, a winter storm that might hit us in the middle of March. It is as though Old Man Winter overslept, missed the party, and is now swinging by for one quick hello before going back to bed.

This fickle weather has wreaked havoc on our winter wines. It never felt cold enough to make us all crave Port, and now the spring seems to be here for a moment before a last chance at winter. What are we to do?

The answer to this early spring is the most spring-appropriate wine of all: rosé. For the past few years, dry rosé has been growing rapidly in popularity throughout America. We, as a wine-drinking nation, are casting off the sticky-sweet shackles of the infamous white zinfandel and embracing clean, crisp flavors of French-inspired rosés. Yet, it is time for us to take the next step, and accept this new trend as more than a summer fad, but a wine for all seasons.

Rosé is the result of under-coloring a red wine. The color in wine comes from the skin of the grapes; the juice of the fruit is actually white. In order to make the wine red, the juice is left to soak with the skins of the grapes, drawing out the dark color and bolder flavors. You can skip this process to make white wine out of red grapes, but you cannot make red wine out of white grapes.

When this soaking (called ‘maceration’) is only allowed to last for a few hours instead of the usual several days, the juice picks up that lovely pink hue and bright flavors. This is the wine that we are growing used to drinking in the summer, but how can we translate this refreshing beverage to wintertime use?

The answer lies in the origins of French rosé, and that lies in Tavel.

Tavel is a small region in the southern part of the Rhone Valley, right across the river from Chateauneuf-du-Pape. While they have some famous, noisy neighbors, Tavel hasn’t had that kind of fame for a couple of centuries. The height of its popularity began around 1300, when Philip IV ‘The Fair’ of France rode through and discovered that the region made his new favorite wine. Centuries later, the Sun King (Louis XIV) cemented Tavel’s fame with his own fondness for it. Today, though it has slipped out of the public eye, I believe that it is ready to return more popular than ever before.

What makes this the Rosé of Kings, the Rosé of All Seasons? It is richer, darker, and bolder than others. The dominant grape, Grenache, is aided by bits of Syrah, Cinsault, Mourvedre, and other champions of the Rhone. The result is a dark, rich rose full of strawberry, cherry, raspberry, and soft spice. It is clean and refreshing enough to cool us off on a hot day, and bold and exciting enough to keep us warm in a frost.

My favorite versions highlight this nicely. Chateau de Segries carries a clean strawberry and raspberry tone, while Domaine Corne-Loup brings out more juicy cherry. They were both well-loved last year, and both have their new 2016 vintages about to arrive! Their popularity wasn’t hurt by being available for under $20. With Mother Nature sending us mixed messages this year, I for one will be falling back to the wondrous Tavel. I know I could use a glass, whether tomorrow is warm or frosty.