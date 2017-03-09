Say Cheese

NEW LOOK. The Original Hope Company, a unique shop specializing in all things vintage, opened its doors in a new location Feb. 25. No longer on Davis Street, it is now close by at 205 E. Davis Street. Owner Cameron Parody welcomes all to stop at her shop for some fresh finds from the past. Reach them at 540-825-6200.

OUT IN THE WOODS. Photographer and bicyclist Allen Martin finds it interesting that you can find areas in town that make you feel like you are in the wilderness like this scene on the nature trail at Yowell Meadow Park.

GOOD RUN. The Culpeper County High School girls basketball team’s season came to end last Wednesday evening (March 1). The ladies faced off against the Broadway High School Gobblers from Rockingham County in the 3A State Quarterfinal game hosted at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond. While the ladies played a remarkable game, they unfortunately lost to the Gobblers 54-36. Here Tatyana Loney with possession of the ball makes a quick dash down the court.