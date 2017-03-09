OUT OF JOIN: Navigating your doctor’s office

Dr. Tom Neviaser

Having had my own busy orthopedic office practice as well as having visited other doctors’ offices for myself and with my wife, my children and my grandchildren, I know how frustrating it is to sit for what seems an unnecessarily long time in a doctor’s waiting room and in the examining room as well, once you’ve made it that far.

Over coffee or at the water cooler at work, folks always discuss how long they had to wait to get in to see a doctor. Why was he so late? Why did they schedule me so close to others? What could he be doing that’s so important? Understandable questions, but they really do have logical answers.

Every physician’s office has one or more persons known as “schedulers” who make up the daily schedule. That person schedules appointments for folks wanting to be seen, and in a surgeon’s practice, the same person may also schedule operations. Practices with a heavy surgical load or multiple doctors may have a second scheduler just for operations. The schedules for office visits and operations must be coordinated, and sometimes many last-minute changes are necessary.

Patients calling to make an appointment are divided into two major groups: new patients and established (“old”) patients. The new patients fall into two groups: Folks with just one complaint or folks with more than one problem. Established patients fall into three groups:

Those with a new problem, those in for follow-up on an old complaint or those in for a postoperative checkup.

The scheduler is expected to reserve an appropriate amount of time for each patient to be seen. A scheduler who has been with the doctor for a long time may be expert at it, but those in an office with a high staff turnover may not be so skillful. Believe me, it is a very demanding job, and a great deal of skill and practice is needed to become proficient. Placing a novice in this position is a disaster about to happen.

Why not just draw up an all-purpose schedule with appropriate time slots for the various groups? More time for a new patient, less for established patients unless they have new problems, and still less for postoperative visits—shouldn’t that work? On paper it is plausible, but, in reality, all kinds of problems throw that type of schedule off.

For instance: suppose Mrs. Brown comes in for evaluation of her painful knee. If she and Dr. Ortho use the entire 15 minute appointment getting to the nitty-gritty of her problem, fine. But once she’s in the doctor’s presence, if Mrs. Brown proceeds to tell him her shoulder also bothers her or asks advice about her husband’s bad back or her daughter’s tennis elbow—in short, taking up more of Dr. O’s time than was allotted for her—the schedule is already out of whack for the rest of the day.

If Dr. O is polite, doing his best to hear all Mrs. Brown’s concerns, he’s taking away from the time he needs to ask questions to help him diagnose her main problem. And unless she answers his questions and sticks to the point, more time is lost.

All the while, in the waiting room Mr. Jones, Miss Green, and little Tommy Fidget and his mother sit wondering why they aren’t being seen on time. If this happens repeatedly with 25 or 30 folks, by day’s end, Dr. Ortho will be two hours behind, and the whole waiting room will be unhappy, if not irate.

Mrs. Brown or Mr. Jones may not like it if the doctor, needing to get his questions back on track, interrupts their digressions from their original complaints. They may think their concerns haven’t received appropriate attention. I’m not talking about the doctor who just plain doesn’t listen or give you his full attention. I know that type of unprofessional behavior is a huge turnoff. But if you, Mr. Jones, or Mrs. Brown will help the doctor stick to the subject and keep to the schedule, then the waiting-room folks will be seen at or close to their scheduled time, and everyone will be very grateful for it.

Next month, I will continue with how doctor’s schedules can really be thrown off kilter and how the doctor himself may be the cause.

Thomas J. Neviaser, MD, is a retired orthopedic surgeon and author of “The Way I See it: A Head-to-Toe Guide to Common Orthopedic Conditions.” You can reach him at drdeed1@gmail.com.

