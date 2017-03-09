FEATURED PROPERTY: Enjoy this home with many views

Come enjoy gorgeous views of Lake Pelham from the rear deck and mountain views from the front porch! This custom one level house has the best of both worlds and is only two miles from the town limits of Culpeper. It’s located in a quiet area with mature landscaping and an inviting setting. The home boasts four bedrooms and three baths with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors on the first level. There is a fully finished basement with tons of storage and a large recreational room. The owner can work from home with Comcast internet or commute via an easy access on Rt. 29. 17341 Pelham View Dr. Culpeper

Priced at $349,900. MLS #CU9876088

Contact Cindy Thornhill at Century 21 New Millennium, 540-229-6400, cindy.thornhill@c21nm.com