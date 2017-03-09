FANCY FINBAR. Davis Street Pier held their Oyster Fest over the weekend to large and receptive crowds. “We were very busy,” said manager Grace Gillispie glad that recent interior renovations have opened up more seating. On Saturday, there was an unveiling of what many feel is the restaurant’s mascot – a huge fiberglass fish. Usually sitting outside, the large sculpture had taken a beating over the years. But that all changed when they called on the skills of Lonnie Machado to work her wonders. “This was my first fiberglass repair,” said Machado who has long restored antique dolls, “I just couldn’t stand to see him like that…I like to fix things.” Taken into her Richardsville home since October, it took her 120 hours to complete. “They call me a ‘hoot,’ laughed Machado who is known to dress her chickens. “It was tons of fun,” added Machado who was anxious for the community to see the great reveal. “I just called him ‘fish,’ said Machado but that changed as well when names were solicited on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “His name is Finbar,” smiled Gillispie who said that you wouldn’t see him outside often except on particularly nice days. Stop by and meet Finbar at the Davis Street Pier located at 302 E. Davis Street, 540-317-5702. While you are there enjoy some tasty seafood and one of their many specialty beers on tap.