Cruisin for Heroes teams up with Bruster’s in support of Fisher House Foundation

By Lou Realmuto

Special to the Culpeper Times

As reported last year at this time, several area patriots who make up the group called Cruisin For Heroes have collaborated with Mike and Melissa Martin, owners of Bruster’s here in Culpeper, to provide a monthly Cruise-In. Culpeper local Vietnam veteran Lou Realmuto and Chuck Shotwell of Stafford lead the small group of eight members. Their mission is to bring a family friendly Vehicle Display to an event that will raise awareness and funding for the Fisher House Foundation as well as other charities/local community service groups supporting military organizations, veterans and first responders throughout Virginia while encouraging interest in preserving the great classic automobile hobby for future generations.

They have an exclusive list of approximately 70 volunteers/supporters who share a love of country, have a passion for classic cars and enjoy talking to people about their special ride while supporting charitable causes. Cruisin For Heroes has been able to provide a wide assortment of specialty vehicles from antiques to classics to race cars for their Special Vehicle Displays and various other events for the past nine years.

Their display has been a major attraction for many years at AirFest held at the Culpeper Regional Airport. They also organize an annual Toys4Tots run each December to the Marine Corp Museum, assist charities like Paws4Vets and will be providing a few vehicles at this year’s 23rd Annual Scholarship Monte Carlo Night on April, 22 at the Joseph R. Daniel Technology Center for guest photo ops.

The Fisher House program is a unique private-public partnership supporting America’s military in their time of need. It recognizes the special sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and the hardships of military service by meeting a humanitarian need beyond that normally provided by the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

The Fisher House Foundation builds and donates “comfort homes,” on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers. These homes enable family members to be close to a loved one at the most stressful time – during the hospitalization of a member of our military and no family pays to stay at any Fisher House.

Our local Bruster’s/Nathan’s on Roger’s Road will again be the site for the monthly fundraiser Cruise-In from 4-8 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from April through September. There will be a DJ playing oldies and a Manager’s Choice Trophy will be presented each month. In addition to any donations collected at the Cruise-In, a portion of the sales from the night’s event will be donation by Mike and Melissa to the Fisher House Foundation. This is a family friendly event and all are welcome.

Cruisin For Heroes can add a unique Vehicle Display to promote a special event/business, to help attract additional spectators/customers to a grand opening, special sale, holiday event/parade, or any special community activity. A few other local sponsors of Cruisin For Heroes include Chrysler of Culpeper, Ed’s Awards & Engraving, Braggs Corner Industrial Centre and Pixley Automotive. For more information go to www.cruisinforheroes.com.