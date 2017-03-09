County employees recognized for years of service

It’s not often that the board room at the county’s administration building is filled unless there is a public hearing or issue that has drawn in the crowds. But at least once a year there is an exception and that is when county employees are recognized for their years of service. Such was the case at the supervisor’s Tuesday morning gathering when 57 county employees were presented with certificates and pins.
“We couldn’t do the business of the county without them,” said county administrator John Egertson who was one of those recognized for his 25 year anniversary. Chairman Jack Frazier echoed those sentiments saying, “we value your service and thank you.”
Celebrated for five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service, those 57 employees represent a combined total of 735 years. Representing departments across the board from human services, the sheriff’s office, library, E911 and many others, staff, families and friends applauded as each stepped forward.
While an annual event, there were lots of smiles and moments of pride. Topping the list this year as the solo recipient for 30 years of service is Cindy Sims who works for Human Services.
Congratulations to all!
Five Years of Service
Patricia Baker Sheriff’s Office
Dana Brumbelow Library
Amy Corbin Criminal Justice
Kathy Fulcher Parks & Rec
Andrea Fuller E911
Anita Jackson-Potts Human Services
Paul Miller Airport
Richard Moylan E911
Sylvia Renninger Clerk of Court
Jeff Seation E911
Mike Shea Emergency Services
Jennie Sherrill Human Services
William Smith Sheriff’s Office
Sabrina Ward E911
Donna Whitaker E911
Scott Yeiser Sheriff’s Office
10 Years of Service
Loretta Clatterbuck Animal Services
Bruce Cornwall Building
Brett Doe Criminal Justice
Kathy Gordon Human Services
Walda Marsh Library
Nikki Shugars Animal Services
Mike Skelton Parks & Rec
Toni Upton Commissioner of Revenue
Stephanie Voss Clerk of Court
Dana Washington Animal Services
Jonathon Weakley Environmental Services
Missy White Sheriff’s Office
Joe Williams Emergency Services
15 Years of Service
John Barrett Parks & Rec
Alan Culpeper Procurement
Neil Drumheller Planning & Zoning
Paul Graham Sheriff’s Office
Warren Jenkins Emergency Services
Valerie Lamb Finance
Darlene Neff Human Services
Ana Ortiz Sheriff’s Office
Maria Rodriguez Sheriff’s Office
Theresa Settle Treasurer
Beth Stanley Human Services
Becky Stockes Human Services
Alice Young Human Services
20 Years of Service
Jamie Bennett Animal Services
Julie Bushong Library
Diana Cmeyla Library
Annie Corum Library
Derek Emmel Sheriff’s Office
Renee Ford E911
James Fox Sheriff’s Office
Deborah Gaulden Library
Sue Jenkins Library
Emily Williams Library
25 Years of Service
John Egertson Administration
Lisa Houck Human Services
Leann Schwake-Robertson Human Services
Tanya Woodward Airport
30 Years of Service
Cindy Sims Human Services