County employees recognized for years of service

It’s not often that the board room at the county’s administration building is filled unless there is a public hearing or issue that has drawn in the crowds. But at least once a year there is an exception and that is when county employees are recognized for their years of service. Such was the case at the supervisor’s Tuesday morning gathering when 57 county employees were presented with certificates and pins.

“We couldn’t do the business of the county without them,” said county administrator John Egertson who was one of those recognized for his 25 year anniversary. Chairman Jack Frazier echoed those sentiments saying, “we value your service and thank you.”

Celebrated for five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service, those 57 employees represent a combined total of 735 years. Representing departments across the board from human services, the sheriff’s office, library, E911 and many others, staff, families and friends applauded as each stepped forward.

While an annual event, there were lots of smiles and moments of pride. Topping the list this year as the solo recipient for 30 years of service is Cindy Sims who works for Human Services.

Congratulations to all!

Five Years of Service

Patricia Baker Sheriff’s Office

Dana Brumbelow Library

Amy Corbin Criminal Justice

Kathy Fulcher Parks & Rec

Andrea Fuller E911

Anita Jackson-Potts Human Services

Paul Miller Airport

Richard Moylan E911

Sylvia Renninger Clerk of Court

Jeff Seation E911

Mike Shea Emergency Services

Jennie Sherrill Human Services

William Smith Sheriff’s Office

Sabrina Ward E911

Donna Whitaker E911

Scott Yeiser Sheriff’s Office

10 Years of Service

Loretta Clatterbuck Animal Services

Bruce Cornwall Building

Brett Doe Criminal Justice

Kathy Gordon Human Services

Walda Marsh Library

Nikki Shugars Animal Services

Mike Skelton Parks & Rec

Toni Upton Commissioner of Revenue

Stephanie Voss Clerk of Court

Dana Washington Animal Services

Jonathon Weakley Environmental Services

Missy White Sheriff’s Office

Joe Williams Emergency Services

15 Years of Service

John Barrett Parks & Rec

Alan Culpeper Procurement

Neil Drumheller Planning & Zoning

Paul Graham Sheriff’s Office

Warren Jenkins Emergency Services

Valerie Lamb Finance

Darlene Neff Human Services

Ana Ortiz Sheriff’s Office

Maria Rodriguez Sheriff’s Office

Theresa Settle Treasurer

Beth Stanley Human Services

Becky Stockes Human Services

Alice Young Human Services

20 Years of Service

Jamie Bennett Animal Services

Julie Bushong Library

Diana Cmeyla Library

Annie Corum Library

Derek Emmel Sheriff’s Office

Renee Ford E911

James Fox Sheriff’s Office

Deborah Gaulden Library

Sue Jenkins Library

Emily Williams Library

25 Years of Service

John Egertson Administration

Lisa Houck Human Services

Leann Schwake-Robertson Human Services

Tanya Woodward Airport

30 Years of Service

Cindy Sims Human Services