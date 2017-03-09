COUNTY CORNER: Demolition Dilemma

A motion out of the county building and grounds committee was approved by a 5-2 vote at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors but not without discussion. The committee recommended to cancel the potential award of a contract to Loudin Construction to demolish the building at 130 West Cameron Street and to rebid the project in separate segments. That building housed the former town police station and was purchased by the county from the town.

West Fairfax Supervisor Gary Deal expressed his belief that breaking the project into separate bids could potentially save the county from $25-30,000 dollars. Originally the county had budgeted $100,000 for the project but all bids that were received came in higher at around $122,000.

Chairman Jack Frazier agreed. “I thought the bids were way out of line…if we can save the county some money then we ought to do that.”

East Fairfax Supervisor Steve Walker had a different opinion. “I hear about saving money…but in the long run this could end up costing us more…by breaking the project up.”

The plan once the building is down is to have a site contractor look at further clearing for parking spaces and a grassy area.

Deal took exception with the fact that hiring a general contractor who would then use subcontractors to tackle the various steps of the project was a cost they didn’t need to incur.

“We can rebid and go directly to subcontractors to get the job done.”

Last day

“This is my last meeting with you,” said Carl Sachs who announced his retirement as the County’s Economic Development Director several months ago. His replacement, Phillip Sheridan, starts March 15.

After 15 years of service, Sachs thanked the board for their support and for giving him the resources to do his job bringing in new business to the county. He said that his plans were to remain in Culpeper, stay engaged and continue to offer any support that they might need.

“We will surely miss you,” said Chairman Jack Frazier. His sentiments were echoed by all.

Budget

At this point in the FY2018 budget process, there should be no unsettling news to taxpayers. County administrator John Egertson is looking at an equalized budget of around $86 million with the tax rate at $.67. The schools will present their budget to the board on March 15. Any monies for proposed salary increases in the school system will come directly from the state.