County celebrates its Culpeper Colonels

In addition to Sanford Reaves pictured on our front page this week, other recipients of the Culpeper Colonel Award went to William Alphin, Tom O’Halloran, Chuck Gyory and Bruce Hundley.

Supervisor Alexa Fritz shared heartfelt remembrances of William Alphin who was her pick for Culpeper Colonel from the Salem District. Serving on the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative board for 41 years, Alphin was known to many for his service at New Salem Baptist Church. A member of the hospital board and on the board of directors with the Virginia Farm Bureau he also served on the Salem District School Board for 16 years. Dearly loved by many, he died in February. His sons, Wallace and Ken “Big Kenny” were on hand to accept the award on his behalf.

Supervisor Brad Rosenberger was all smiles introducing his pick for Culpeper Colonel. Tom O’Halloran’s list of contributions are many including his membership with the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association and Culpeper Farm Bureau. He has served as chair with the Culpeper Agriculture Economic Development Advisory Council. He volunteers extensively from the 4th of July Festival Committee to helping with CRI’s Third Thursday events.He’s also responsible for donating trees and wreaths during the holidays.

Bill Chase, who represents the Stevensburg District, paid kudos to a good friend with his selection of Charles “Chuck” Gyory who has served as a past president of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. Most notably Gyory was instrumental in the formation of the school’s E-Squared program under Career Partners, Inc. where he served as president. A friend of the county’s regional airport, Gyory supports economic development and in 2010 was honored with the LB. Henretty Outstanding Citizen of Culpeper Award.

West Fairfax Supervisor Gary Deal’s choice for Culpeper Colonel went to Bruce Hundley whose volunteer efforts are legion throughout the community. His primary focus has been the Mid-Day Lion’s Club where he has served as president. He’s been involved with the Region 24 Sight and Hearing Committee and you’ve no doubt seen him ringing bells for the Salvation Army and helping with events for the Culpeper Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department as well as many more.

At their April meeting, other Colonels will be recognized.