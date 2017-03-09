CCSO revives overdose victim

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Deputies revived a man suffering from a drug overdose Saturday, following administering two doses of Narcan.

The saga began on Friday evening, March 3, at approximately 6:58 p.m. when a male subject was reported by family members to have overdosed in the 8400 block of Westview Court. Before deputies or EMS could arrive on scene, the male regained consciousness and fled on foot. Concerned for the male’s welfare, deputies spent an hour and a half searching the surrounding area but were unable to locate him.

On Saturday morning, March 4, CCSO deputies responded to the 13000 block of Scotts Mill Rd. for a reported CPR in progress that had been caused by an overdose. At 9:49 a.m., Detective P. Siebel, Detective J. Brown, First Sgt. A. Baughan, Sgt. D. Emmel, Deputy T. Graham, and EMS units responded and found an unresponsive 23-year old male lying on the bathroom floor. The male became responsive after units administered two doses of Narcan.

The male was then transported to UVA Culpeper Hospital by ambulance where he declined medical treatment. The detectives and deputies then obtained search warrants for the blood content of the male subject and for the residence at which he had been located. The search of the residence led to the discovery of narcotic paraphernalia. The investigation into this overdose is ongoing and charges are pending a return of the lab analysis of the items located during the searches.