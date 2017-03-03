Pepperberries: The place of all things bright and beautiful

Anchoring the corner of Main and East Davis is Pepperberries, a retail store that offers an incredible collection of gift and fashion accessories. It also houses its owner, Sharon Clark, who could well be dubbed the Queen Diva of Davis Street. Hers is one of many woman owned businesses that make up the heart of downtown Culpeper but her recognizable laughter, unwavering pride in community, commitment to all things uplifting and inexhaustible energy are sure to ignite and inspire anyone who knows her or comes into her shop. She’s pretty amazing.

Valentine’s Day marked a six year anniversary for Pepperberries at its current location. It was across the street for some eight years before that.

For 14 years, Pepperberries has survived the ups and downs of a small business and done so in style offering retail standards like Brighton, Pandora and The Thymes. But Clark, always looking for the creative edge, has added other lines like Simply Southern and, of late, a jewelry designer out of Austin, Texas Kendra Scott.

Scott, another dynamo, has taken her company from a small startup in 2002 to a multi-million dollar business appreciated globally. Scott’s keen eye for design utilizes natural stones and unusual shapes.

Have iPhone will travel.

Sharon is excited about a new line of iPhone cases made of fashionable wood and embroidered with cheerful, fun and colorful designs. And they are durable.

If you’re expecting a new baby or the grandparent of a grandchild, her baby’s corner couldn’t be more charming. All pastel, soft and cuddly. And then there’s the pocketbooks and lotions.

While you may be shopping for someone else, you will undoubtedly find something for yourself.

Sharon’s bubbly personality bodes well for her but she is quick to credit her success on those who have paved the way in creating Culpeper as a destination for residents and tourists alike.

“None of us would be where we are if it weren’t for the likes of folks like John Yarnell and Susan Bernhardt…they were the pioneers,” said Clark referring to Yarnell’s restaurants and market just a few doors from her establishment and Susan’s eclectic shop Cameleer across the street. “He believed in the revitalization of the downtown area years ago and his success has led to others.”

Clark understands the power of synergy.

“I don’t believe that anyone is coming to Davis Street just to come here…it’s the combination of restaurants and shops that draws customers here…you can eat well and shop well.”

Sharon is keen to share and she’ll refer a customer to another establishment if she knows they carry something that she doesn’t…like Green Roost, Cameleer or Harriet’s General.

Clark also values her staff like Sheila Lyles who has been a mainstay at Pepperberries for years. She’s fine tuned customer service to an art form. Clark was the brainchild behind Pamper Me Pink, an annual event that brings together the community specifically for cancer awareness offering free mammograms, testimonials, support and education. Nurturing that initiative until last year and now in the hands of others, Clark is turning her attention to mental health with a program planned at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center in May.

It’s this kind of giving back and connecting with your community that has reaped its own rewards for Clark and made Pepperberries one of Culpeper’s many treasures.

Located at 102 E. Davis Street, 540-829-2290