Moving Meadows: Feeding friends like families

Walking into Moving Meadows Farm and Bakery on Davis Street is like stepping into your mother’s kitchen when she’s been cooking. The air is warm and welcoming, heady with the aromas of freshly baked breads and rolls. The small tables near the windows are usually occupied by cinnabon or chicken salad satisfied customers.

It’s been three years since Wally and Amy Hudson opened the retail part of their farming operation. In addition to their bakery, you can find grass fed beef and goat, pastured chicken, turkey and pork, free range eggs and even local artwork adorning the walls.

It’s a family business with their daughters helping in the store and their son James managing the farm.

Wally will always take time to share his philosophy on farming – that if it’s done right and naturally – it’s good for the animals, the land and the consumer.

The name “Moving Meadows Farm” comes from Hudson’s brand of farming – animals are moved daily to fresh grass. Rotational grazing ensures that the soil doesn’t become depleted.

“It builds good topsoil,” says Hudson, “it’s a win-win and produces a healthy food product.”

When it comes to their baked goods, their whole grain products are not only healthy but very flavorful. That extra flavor comes from hands on care.

Those rows of baked goods are made from freshly ground whole grain. They grind the flour in their mill and immediately transfer the floor to the mixing bowl to make the dough. Oxidation of the flour is minimized providing two key benefits to their customers – nutrition and flavor.

If you’re in the mindset to try an old fashion natural beverage, Grandma’s Switchel is made

with water, raw apple cider vinegar, honey and ginger. It tastes great and is very refreshing.

The folks on Davis Street know each other and help when they can. The Hudsons farm has proven to be a good temporary place for Felecia Chavez’s bee hives. Her store, La Bee da Loca, is up the street.

“We’re thrilled to have them there,” said Hudson.

Chavez recalled when she first opened that a visitor having just purchased a loaf of bread from Moving Meadows, stopped in her shop for a jar of honey. He had no cash and her credit card machine wasn’t operational yet. She let him have the jar of honey knowing what a compliment it would be with Wally’s bread. He returned the next day with payment somewhat taken aback by this act of trust and kindness. But for Chavez, the pairing of those two taste treats was worth the gamble.

It’s that kind of synergy that makes shopping on Davis Street such a treasure.

The Hudsons built their farm/home on acreage outside of Culpeper. While it took awhile, once completed, it serves as a sanctuary amidst rolling hills and postcard scenery.

Their retail operation is a logical outcropping from running their farm – bringing those products literally from farm to table.

“I’m so glad I found this place and that we can fill a niche,” says Hudson of a growing trend among consumers to know where their food is coming from and how it is processed.

“And to be able to work with my family, it’s a great education for them, rounds out their experiences…it’s phenomenal.”

Located at 254 E. Davis Street, 540-317-5862