Taking care of our babies

Whether you are cradling your first newborn, sending another off to kindergarten, getting a sports physical for your middle schooler or concerned about your teen’s depression, as parents, the privilege of taking care of our children is a constant and cherished gift. At UVA Pediatrics Culpeper, their specialty is the well being of those lives from infancy to young adulthood (0-21).

In their new location since November, medical director Dr. Susan Werner is delighted to welcome old and new patients to a spacious environment that is staff and child-friendly. With tropical colors of aqua, salmon, and lime green, the interior is designed to be fresh, lively and very welcoming. A winding ribbon pattern in the floor encourages children to follow a path to one of 18 exam rooms. Each room has plenty of space for siblings, parents, books to read, and specially designed wall art that encourages children to find images. It’s all about the patient/doctor experience – making it friendly, warm and comfortable. Ceilings are higher, rooms are sound proofed for privacy, a lab is on site, there is a separate lactation room complete with a rocking chair and changing table and the list goes on. In the planning stage for some five years, the partnership with UVA has brought it all to fruition.

Doctors, nurses and staff walk the hallways with smiles on their faces soaking in the ambiance of their new surroundings. It’s made a huge difference and it’s clear that the most marked difference is for those babies, young children and their caregivers who likewise can bask in the new environs.

Dr. Werner feels very blessed.

“Serving in a small community, I’ve been able to care for some of my patients from birth till they head off to college,” smiled Werner, “that’s very special.”

A lifelong learner, Dr. Werner stays on top of the latest studies and research about children’s development. As an example, she and others in her profession are concerned about the amount of screen time that a child under two is exposed to…what that does to their growing brain’s ability to process information…is it all too much to take in…like ping pong balls ricocheting off the walls.

“Lots of times the parents and the child are coming in glued to their cell phones,” says Dr. Werner. “I give them a while and then encourage putting them away for at least the time that I’m seeing them. Perhaps I can give them a few breaths away to look at a book, find an image in our wallart or have a conversation.”

“Brain development is so important and complicated,” says Dr. Werner. “We’re learning more and more all the time.”

It’s not that screens aren’t in the exam room. They are and used for perhaps teleconferencing with another professional.

Dr. Werner can’t stress enough how important it is that when that baby comes into the world how critical it is to have constant loving care, eye contact and skin to skin contact.

“They are coming from a very secure world inside the mother to a world now full of all kinds of images, sounds and senses…there’s no way you can spoil them for several months…the mother’s heartbeat and voice are their lifeline.”

Mealtimes together are another penchant for Dr. Werner.

“Some people think that getting your food and then heading to different parts of the house is sharing a meal,” said Dr. Werner. Sitting together and sharing your day’s experience..even a few times a week..bodes for better communication among family members and strengthens the relationships and builds confidence when faced with difficult times.

Dr. Werner and her staff of physicians share similar goals of not only addressing the physical health needs of their patients but overall development to take in disposition, attitude, mental development and basically viewing the world from a positive lense.

Immunizations are encouraged by Dr. Werner. One of 12 children, she shared that decades ago women had many children knowing that some could be lost to disease.

UVA Pediatrics Culpeper serves as the area’s specialists if a child is born at the hospital and needs immediate attention. There’s no shortage of new babies being born. Nearly 30 came through their doors in February.

Most insurance carriers are accepted and Dr. Werner credits UVA with offering free or reduced care plans for those who qualify.

Dr. Werner laughs. “I know I’m a talker,” she chuckles. But having conversations with her patients never gets old. “While we may try to keep office visits to under 20 minutes…it isn’t always possible…particularly when you are talking to new parents about wellcare…sometimes you just have to spend the time it takes.”

“It’s one patient at a time,” says Dr. Werner. “That’s why we are here.”

UVA Pediatrics Culpeper

16244 Bennett Rd.

Culpeper, VA 22701

Phone: 540.825.5381

Fax: 540.829.0945

Location Hours:

Monday | 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday | 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday | 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

GENERAL HEALTHCARE

Checkups, medical exams and physicals

Immunizations

Care of illnesses and minor injuries

Chronic health problems

Medication management

Diabetes management

Urine catheterization

Healthy lifestyle counseling

Pre-operative evaluations

Minor emergencies

Newborn care

Mental health screenings

CHILDREN AND TEENS

Well-child checkups

ADHD/ADD evaluations and therapy

School physicals

School problems and behavioral issues

Behavioral assessments and parenting support

Mental health screenings and medication support

Adolescent services

Assessment of growth and development

WOMEN’S HEALTH