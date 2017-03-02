Search narrows to three finalists

This week the State Board for Community Colleges has certified three finalists for the position of president at Germanna Community College. The finalists were among more than 100 applicants from across the nation.

The three finalists include Dr. John R. Donnelly of Charlottesville, VA; Dr. Janet Gullickson, of Spokane, WA; and Dr. Linda Thomas-Glover, of Onley, VA.

“This opportunity at Germanna is attracting an impressive breadth and depth of talent,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “We take that as a vote of confidence in the college, as well as the entire Virginia Community College System. Our focus on student success, our innovative approaches to providing short-term workforce training and our stability make us attractive to community college leaders who yearn to make a difference.”

Dr. John R. Donnelly is currently vice president for instruction and student services at Piedmont Virginia Community College, a position he has held since 2010. Prior to that, he served for two years as vice president of academic and student affairs/provost for Massachusetts Bay Community College in Wellesley Hills, MA. Donnelly began his community college career as an adjunct instructor of history at Germanna Community College in 1999 and rose through the ranks serving as a full-time faculty member and eventually an assistant dean and dean at the college. He holds a doctorate in higher education from the University of Virginia, master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University.

Dr. Janet Gullickson has presided over two community colleges, including her current position as president of Spokane Falls Community College, a position she has held since 2012. Prior to that, she served two years as chief academic officer for the second largest district of the Community Colleges of Spokane. Gullickson served as president of Front Range Community College in Westminster, CO, between 2004 and 2005. She was also interim president and provost of what is now known as Minnesota’s Northeast Higher Education District. Gullickson holds a doctorate in education from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree from South Dakota State University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota.

Dr. Linda Thomas-Glover is the current president of Eastern Shore Community College, a position she has held since 2009. Prior to that, she served as provost/chief academic officer of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College in Kentucky beginning in 2004. Thomas-Glover also worked for more than a decade at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC, rising through several positions, ultimately serving a nine-month term as the college’s interim vice president of instruction. She holds a doctorate in chemistry from Temple University, a master’s degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and a bachelor’s degree from South Carolina State College.

The three finalists are vying to succeed Dr. David Sam, who has served as Germanna’s president for nearly a decade. Sam announced last summer that he would retire at the end of the current academic year.

The finalists will each spend a day or more on the campuses of Germanna between Monday, March 20 and Thursday, March 30, 2017, to meet with faculty, staff, students and community members.

Germanna Community College, which opened in 1970, is a two-year, public institution of higher education, serving a total headcount of about 13,000, including both students in academic courses and workforce development training, in the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford and the city of Fredericksburg.