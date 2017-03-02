Robo Hamster looks to take first at FIRST

It may have been a premonition years ago when the Vesperman family became the proud owners of a Robo Dwarf Hamster.

Paige, as youngest daughter Angel named the animal, became a mascot and namesake of the Vespermans’ other hobbies – robotics.

The Vesperman clan first got into the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) when oldest son Jeremy was in high school. The first year competing, their team – the Robo Hamsters – qualified for the world championships.

Since then, it’s been a hand-me down hobby of sorts.

Jacob, 16, a junior at Culpeper County High School tagged along when Jeremy, now a junior at Kettering University majoring in computer programming, first started the club in 2013. Josh, 14, an eighth-grader at Culpeper Middle School followed suit and Angel, 11, joined the team last year.

For parents Colleen and Matthew Vesperman, the competition helps spread their love of robotics and helps ensure their children a higher education. Jeremy earned a FIRST scholarship for $22,500 and that has helped pave his way into college.

While it can help with tuition, the biggest aspect for the Vespermens is the focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

“It gets you more involved in STEM activities,” Josh said. “It opens a lot of opportunities for college and other careers. Also, it’s a lot of fun.”

Robots not in disguise

Josh watched his older brothers work on robots around the house and quickly picked up the love of the craft.

“I like to build things and experiment,” Josh said. “I like seeing what works and what doesn’t work. I like trying to solve problems.”

One of those problems manifested itself a couple of years ago when he was participating in the FIRST Lego League. Josh wanted to build a miniature robot to do some chores around the house, but wasn’t very good at programming.

He still smiles when he recalls when he first got it to function.

“I got it to at least move around,” he said.

This year, he and his sister will serve as “gunners” for the Robo Hamster team while older brother Jacob handles the driving responsibilities.

The competition each year has a theme and this years is Steamworks. Creators must build a robot that is able to pick up balls, putting them in a goal to score points and then be able to move gears to attain more points. The two and a half minute challenge is split into three categories – autonomous, teleop and end game – with the robot operating only with its programming during the autonomous stage. The driver and gunners direct it during the teleop section and finally in the end game, the bot must climb a rope to earn points.

It’s a time consuming, but ultimately rewarding experience.

“We’re crossing our fingers. We’re very confident in our bot this year,” Colleen Vesperman said.

This year’s strategy for the Robo Hamsters is defense, which is what their bots are known for.

“Our first year, we got to worlds because we were kind of a big bully,” Matthew said. “In that we had one of the strongest drive bases on defense, and we were able to interrupt the flow of the other teams.”

Three teams form an alliance and must battle off against other alliances.

“We have a little bit more offensive things, so we will be able to pick up balls to score and we can place gears up,” Jacob said.

Last year, they attempted to use cameras to help maneuver, but having two feeds caused issues. This year, they are using a Raspberry Pie 3 to combine two camera feeds into one which will allow the driver coach to see almost a picture-in-picture screen of what is going on with the bot.

As a female, Angel hasn’t encountered those that scoff when she says she’s interested in science but has heard of that issue. Instead her friends are more amazed at what the family does.

“I tell my friends that I build robots and they’re like ‘you can’t build a robot,’” Angel said.

But the Vespermens do, and this year’s creation is 40 inches long, 36 inches wide and 24 inches tall. At the moment it weighs around 80 pounds but is not quite finished. It can weigh no more than 120 pounds and the family has six hours before a competition to put the finishing touches on it. The first competition they will participate in is March 17 in Hampton Roads.

“The advantage we’ve had in the past was that we were very consistent,” Matthew said. “Last year the weight was an issue for us, because we were top heavy.”

Want to help sponsor?

The family credits local STEM enthusiasts with helping, especially TE Connectivity, which has provided funding since their second year in existence.

“They approached us our second year,” Matthew said. “The local plant was told to a find robotics team to sponsor. They fully funded us for the first two years.”

They have also received help from local businessman Tony Troilo, owner of Rosson & Troilo and a longtime STEM supporter through the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby. He rents a building to the Vespermans so they have space to create their bots.

“The last couple of years we built in houses or apartments we rented,” Colleen said.

Kilby Pediatrics also sponsors and the family has set up a gofundme page for others who want to contribute.

Jacob, who works at Chili’s, has also helped bankroll the hobby, at a time when most 16-year-olds would rather spend their money on themselves, he gives back to his family’s’ team.

“It means a lot,” Jacob said. “I’m hoping it can help me going to college.”

Want to help?

Visit the Gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/frc4466-2017 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FrcTeam4466/ or email cvesperman@liberty.edu