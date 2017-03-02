Healthy Living Grants available

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation will award $75,000 in grants for health and wellness projects serving Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Applications will be accepted beginning on Monday, March 20. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 14 at midnight.

Applicants can request funding up to $10,000 to support projects that will be completed by December 31, 2017. Funding decisions will be made by Foundation volunteers who serve on the Community Grants Advisory Board and applicants will be notified of the status of their application by May 12, 2017.

Grant recipients must be organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have public charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor.

“The Foundation’s mission is to improve health and promote wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties,” states Shari Landry, President of Culpeper Wellness Foundation. “The Healthy Living Grants Program allows us to support the efforts of local nonprofits that are passionate about making our communities healthier and stronger. We look forward to funding projects throughout the three counties.”

In 2016, Healthy Living Grants were awarded to 13 organizations including: A.G. Richardson Elementary School, Aging Together, Blue Ridge Narcotic & Gang Task Force, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Program, Farmington Elementary School, LOWLINC, Madison County Primary School & Head Start Program, Orange County Free Clinic, Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Shining Hands, Inc., The Manna Ministry and Verdun Adventure Bound.

The Healthy Living Grant Program guidelines and application instructions will be posted on the Foundation’s website www.culpeperwellness.org on March 1. The Foundation will also offer an optional orientation to the grants program on Thursday, March 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. No registration is required.

Notice of Culpeper Republican Party Canvass

Call for a Culpeper Republican Party Canvass for the purpose of selecting Delegates and Alternate Delegates to the 30th House of Delegates District Convention. The full call may be found at www.culpepergop.org and www.rpv.org. The Party Canvass will be held at 601 Madison Rd, Culpeper VA, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time on Saturday April 1, 2017. The Convention will be held at 10 a.m. May 6, at Madison at the Mill, 323-E North Madison Rd., Orange, VA 22960 . Candidates for Delegates or Alternate Delegates to the Convention shall file a Delegate Candidate Consent Form by mail to Carol Duncan, 2267 Welton Pond Ct, Jeffersonton VA 22724, which must be received no later than 9:59 p.m., Saturday March 18, 2017. Postmarks will not govern. The Candidate Consent Form can be obtained from Carol Duncan, 2267 Welton Pond Ct, Jeffersonton VA 22724 or online at www.culpepergop.org. A voluntary fee of $10 is requested to accompany the consent form. Questions may be directed to corrsec@culpepergop.org or to Chairman Charles Duncan, 2267 Welton Pond Ct, Jeffersonton VA 22724.

Novant Health offers activity kit for hospital stays

Novant Health is offering patients the option to choose a Meaningful Activity Kit as one way to help alleviate anxiety and reduce boredom during their hospital stay. Patients receiving care at Novant Health hospitals will be able to choose between kits containing items such as playing cards, puzzle books, an eye pillow and earplugs or a blank journal/sketch pad.

“The kits offer patients a meaningful way to keep their minds busy during their stay,” said Sharon Nelson, the program manager for integrative arts for Novant Health. “These activities can also be an ice-breaker. It gives the visitor or the clinician a way to interact with the patient as a person – something that allows them to feel normal, and not focused solely on their illness. That can be especially important for young family members.” Novant Health is providing one kit a week to each patient free of charge.