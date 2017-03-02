Hook-N-Up: Tough enough to tow

Lisa Scott grew up around towing. Her father, Walter Southard, owned a wrecking service for many years serving Culpeper. Her memories of junkyards and cars sitting around may not always be the happiest but it got into her blood.

Now approaching her five year anniversary this month as the owner of Hook-N-Up, she wears a broad smile and a happy exterior but it masks gutsy fortitude and determination to succeed in what is characterized as a predominantly male profession.

“It’s hard…a lot of people don’t get it,” says Scott from her small office on a lot nestled near Rusty’s Towing and Ron’s Tires.

Scott can tow your car or cut your hair. Many may know her from her days running the Hair Station which she still operates but on a smaller scale.

“I have my regulars,” says Scott, “but I’m not taking on anyone new.”

Between cutting hair and towing vehicles, she’s a busy lady.

“And we can cut trees,” she laughs looking to her husband Mike who owns Scott’s Landscaping and Tree.

“I’ve worked my whole life,” says Scott who started years ago with one tow truck, a hefty monthly payment and no customers.

But that soon changed as she went door-to-door to apartment complexes, businesses and local law enforcement. It took her two years to get on rotation. She was competing with several other established tow companies in the area.

Now, she’s proud to say that Hook-N-Up covers over 35 properties for illegally parked and abandoned vehicles and is on rotation with the police department, sheriff’s office and state police.

When you think towing, your first thought may be your broken down vehicle or having cars removed from an accident scene.

That’s certainly a part of it but there is the other side and that’s where a tinder box can come with a tow.

“People are never happy when you are messing with their vehicle,” says Scott of cars removed from shopping centers and apartment complexes for illegally parking, expired tags, overstaying a 24 hour limit, or blocking a dumpster.

“There are all kinds of situations when you are called in for a tow,” said Scott. “It’s not personal for us…it’s our business…it’s what we do and I try to always do my best and respect their situation.”

But that isn’t always easy.

“Sometimes you get cussed daily,” said Scott, “you deal with a lot.”

And then there are the repos.

“People will try to hide their vehicle, chain it to a tree or try to give us money,” said Scott. “We have none of the details of their particular situation..we do the best we can…let people take their baby seats out…things like that.”

Once a vehicle is impounded, the only person who can retrieve items from it is the owner providing they can prove that with a driver’s license and registration. That may seem reasonable but there are cases where a relative or friend was driving the vehicle or there is a divorce involved and one party wants access without the permission of the other.

“You can have someone just out of jail for a DUI or drugs and they want their vehicle…it can be the middle of the night,” said Scott.

The phone rings and Scott answers. She’s pretty much a one woman show with the exception of help from her husband and two other part-time helpers.

It’s a tough business and not without requirements, licensing and knowing the law.

Scott laughs.

“Quite frankly, being a woman can help in some circumstances but come up against another woman and there will be words flying.”

At 82, her mother Gladys, worries about her daughter’s safety.

As does her husband Mike. “As long as she’s treated fairly…it’s good with me,” says Mike, “but I don’t want any harm to come to her…you gotta watch your back.”

Scott chuckles again.

She recalled one situation where they were called to a tow and the owner of the vehicle, a young woman, tried to run her husband down. “She tried to hit him in the knees…there was no need for that,” said Scott.

Hook-N-Up is a small, hometown company with a big heart. “I’ve lived here all my life,” says Scott, “and I know a lot of people. I appreciate everyone and their support.”

Routine brushes with the reckless and rude are familiar territory for Scott but she’s managed to earn her spot in the towing business and plans to keep it that way.

“You take the good with the bad,” says Scott, “who encourages folks to keep their phone number handy..you never know when you’re going to need a tow and we never want you to feel stranded.”

Hook-N-Up, LLC

Towing and Recovery

15392 Brandy Road

Culpeper

Available 24 hours

540-219-7189

Senior citizen discounts

Military discounts