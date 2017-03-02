Good Earth Flowers and Events: The place to design your dream wedding

Ah…flowers…they have such power.

Not only are they beautiful, come in a variety of colors, shapes, sizes and scents but having them around usually brings a smile and feeling of contentment. They make you feel good, loved. Whether lavish displays or a simple bouquet, understanding their allure and affect they can have takes a talented, caring and visionary florist…someone like Tammy Ramey.

Ramey is the owner of Good Earth Flowers. Several years ago she moved her location from Sunset Lane to downtown Culpeper and she couldn’t be happier.

“I love downtown,” smiles Ramey whose father once owned a plumbing store just a block or so from where she is now.

Over the years, weddings have become their main specialty.

“We’ve got 55 booked now,” said Ramey, “with 40 more coming on line.”

And those custom weddings whether in the gardens of a country club or the inside of a renovated barn take her crew to Washington, D.C. and Maryland as well as Piedmont region destinations.

Sitting down with a client and helping them create their vision through flowers is very satisfying for Ramey and over the years Good Earth has become a preferred vendor for many.

Creating displays using lots of natural greenery is a trend now that Ramey sees. She tries to incorporate seasonal blooms as much as possible. Wholesalers provide flowers to Good Earth from distant lands like South America and Israel. And, when in season, Ramey uses a flower grower in nearby Boston.

“We’ve come so far,” beamed Ramey proud of their recent appearance on the cover of Virginia Bride magazine.

Like so many of the businesses in downtown Culpeper, helping each other is part of the synergy that creates a successful experience for all.

Walking into the lobby of nearby Grass Rootes restaurant and a stunning floral arrangement will greet you.

“We did that for them,” smiled Ramey who said that owner Andrew Ferlazzo has referred several of his customers to Good Earth if he knows they are planning a wedding or need floral arrangements.

It’s that kind of small town connecting that Ramey grew up with and now practices with her own business.

Small bags of lavender cuddle in a sweet dish on a table inside the store, accessories line the shelves, the back of the store is alive with flower arranging and dozens of gorgeous specimens beckon from the floral case.

“There’s nothing I’d rather be doing,” smiles Ramey. “This is my world.”

Located at 109 S. East Street #1, 540-825-8531