Culpeper Times & Treasures of Culpeper – My nomination for Best of the Best!

I feel compelled to congratulate The Culpeper Times for the February 23rd issue as it was, in my mind, clearly the “Best of the Best.” Like many area residents, I have at times been vocally critical of the local news coverage for using “canned” articles completely devoid of local content or real interest to readers.

So, am I not obligated to make public my feelings that this particular issue of the Times with the Treasures of Culpeper insert was clearly the “Best Ever.” The insert was Coffee Table Quality in respect to content, color and local interest. The insert capitalized on Culpeper Treasures many of which can be observed by visiting the Museum of Culpeper History. Interesting articles are accompanied by local merchant ads and expand to introduces a new vibrancy by bringing local business people and their stories to the attention of the readers. “Best Ever” overall award for the Treasurers of Culpeper!

Articles of particular interest included the features on the Village of Winston and the Winston family, on the Grass Rootes Cuisine, Destination Downtown which features local shopping and culinary treats that bring local as well as destination visitors to Culpeper.

If you did not receive the Treasures of Culpeper insert, come by and read mine. It’s right there on the coffee table!

Similarly, I suggest other “Best Ever” awards are due for this issue. That would include the local news briefs, local interest woven into featured articles, calendar of upcoming local events, colorful photograpy, What’s Happening articles and, finally, the best staff and contributing writers of local content articles. That would include Anita Sherman, Jeff Say, Maggie Lawrence, Rich Crowley, the Museum and Chamber of Commerce features, Jeffrey Mitchell, Marshall Conner and others.

I thoroughly enjoyed this publication and encourage your continued effort. I look forward to the next issue!

Dale Duvall,

Culpeper