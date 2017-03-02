Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Two Overdoses, Resulting in One Death Monday Night

On Monday night, February 27, 2017, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two possible overdose incidents within 10 minutes. The Culpeper Town Police Department also responded to an overdose incident during the same time frame.

At 9:49 p.m., Deputy K.P. Grisgby and Sgt. C. Hibbs responded to the 15000 block of Woodland Church Rd. Both deputies, along with EMS units, arrived and found an unresponsive male lying on the bathroom floor. The male victim became responsive after EMS units administered Narcan/Naloxen. The victim was then transported to UVA Culpeper Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. This is the third time in past several months that deputies have responded to this location.

The second incident was reported at 9:57 p.m. in the 14000 block of Fletcher Place. Deputy A. Jenkins and Deputy R. Woodward responded to this location arriving just prior to EMS units. The caller, who was a friend to the victim, advised deputies that his friend was unconscious on the bathroom floor. Both deputies entered the bathroom and found a male unresponsive on the bathroom floor. The deputies determined the victim was not breathing and began rescue breathing as EMS units arrived on the scene.

EMS units continued the resuscitation efforts on the scene approximately 30 minutes. The EMS units were in contact with the Emergency Department at UVA Culpeper Hospital while providing treatment to the victim. The victim was unable to be revived and resuscitation efforts were ceased at 10:34 p.m. Upon further investigation, drug paraphernalia was located and recovered from the residence. This is an ongoing investigation and further details/information forthcoming.