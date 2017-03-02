Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man Responsible For DUI Hit & Run Early Wednesday Morning

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Deputy S. Walters was dispatched to the area of Carrico Mills Road in response to a report of damaged mailboxes caused by a an accident involving a box truck. The truck and driver, 45-year-old James Ealy, fled the scene were located at the Warrenton Training Center. Deputy Walters found Ealy to be highly intoxicated. Ealy refused to cooperate with the investigation and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and refusal of a breath test. A search warrant was obtained for the blood alcohol content of Ealy. Subsequent investigation found that the truck had hit two light poles, causing minor damage to Bailey’s store, several highway signs, about 20 mailboxes, and numerous trees. Ealy is currently being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.