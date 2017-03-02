BREAKING NEWS: Culpeper bus driver charged with assault

A Culpeper County School Bus driver has been charged with one count of assault and battery. Franklyn G. Grant, 59, of Culpeper County was served with the misdemeanor warrant March 1 for the school bus incident.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant after investigating a complaint that Grant had hit a 12-year-old female student on his bus. The investigation found that the student pinched Grant’s arm. He then struck her arm with his hand. She moved towards him again, the investigation revealed, and he struck her arm with his hand repeatedly in response.

According to Culpeper County Public Schools, Mr. Grant was suspended from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement, CCPS said it “is committed to the safety and well-being of all students and will continue to work with law enforcement during the investigation of this matter.”