Culpeper Police respond and make arrest in arson at local recycling business

On February 25, 2017 at approximately 6:39 pm, officers with the Culpeper Police Department and various Fire Departments were dispatched to Wise Recycling and Services located in the 700-block of N. Commerce Street for a reported fire. Upon arrival, units discovered a vehicle that was on fire. Fire department personnel were able to extinguish the fire shortly after it was reported.

Officers on scene then began investigating and discovered that numerous other vehicles had been tampered with. Other damaged property was also found at the business. Officers began canvassing the area for possible suspects. Detectives were called to the scene to process for evidence and further the investigation.

As a result of the investigation by Detectives, two juveniles were identified as offenders in this incident. One of the juveniles who is 13 years old has been charged with the following charges: arson (felony), destruction of property (felony), vehicle tampering (misdemeanor), and trespassing (misdeameanor). This juvenile is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A second juvenile, who is 14 years old, will be brought before Culpeper Juvenile Intake in the next few weeks regarding this incident.

“We are thankful that no serious injuries resulted from this incident and that those responsible have been identified. With the arrival of Spring and nice weather forecasted, we encourage all citizens to report all suspicious activity that they observe in their neighborhoods. No activity or tip is too small. Those reports could help solve a bigger case” states Chief Chris Jenkins.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant L.W. Myers at 540-829-5515. Information can also be provided to CrimeSolvers at 540-727-0300.