From the time a proposed project hits the county planning commission for approval and then goes on to the board of supervisors for their final nod, it may be weeks or months. Even when approved, there are specific site plans that follow. It’s a process from beginning to end but thanks to County Director of Planning Sam McLearen and his staff we’re able to share a county project map which will give you a brief snapshot of what projects are going on and planned for the future. Hopefully it will help when you see bulldozers clearing land or a building being framed. What’s that construction?

Here are highlights:

Commercial

• Lifespire of VA (Virginia Baptist Homes) – Lifespire of VA will be constructing a new 124,500 sq. ft. community residential home/nursing home facility including memory care and skilled nursing care units. The existing main nursing home facility will be demolished once new facility is complete.

• Fox-Hoffman Auto Repair Shop – Construction of new 7,200 sq.ft. auto repair facility at corner of Rt. 229 and Rt. 685.

• Culpeper Senior Living – Marlyn Development will be constructing a 132-unit age restricted (55 years and older), apartment complex on Rt. 694/Ira Hoffman Ln.

• Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board – Bridges Facility – Construction of 15,991 sq.ft. office, workshop, and training facility on Rt. 676/Beverly Ford Rd.

• Braggs Corner Station Convenience Store/Gas Station – Construction of a 4,000 sq.ft. convenience store, fueling stations, and car wash facility at the corner of Rt. 666/Braggs Corner Rd. and Rt. 29.

• Braggs Corner Station Medical Office Building – Construction of a new 17,000 sq.ft. medical office facility on Bennett Road off Rt. 666/Braggs Corner Rd.

• Nelson Mini Storage – Construction of a 16,000 sq.ft. storage facility and small office building. This is phase 1 of a multi-staged storage rental facility planned for this property.

Major Subdivisions

• Blue Ridge Estates – 34 single family lot preliminary plan approved in October 2015. Final construction plans are still currently under review. Property is located on Rt. 640/Monumental Mills Rd.

• Piedmont Estates – A 92 single family lot preliminary subdivision plan has been submitted. Plan will be reviewed by Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in coming months. Property is located at corner of Rt. 211 and Rt. 229.

• North Ridge Subdivision – A 287 single family lot subdivision. The original preliminary plan was approved in 2005 and the first sections are now built out. The developer will now actively be constructing phases 5 through 10 of this subdivision.

Significant Road Projects

• Route 3 Widening- Well underway, will complete conversion of Route 3 in Culpeper County to four lanes. VDOT anticipates project completion by May 2017.

• Route 666/ Route 29 Interchange- Ahead of schedule. VDOT anticipates project completion by August 2017