Say Cheese, Feb. 23

FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM. Charles Jameson, who is President of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, orchestrated a series of exhibits on African Americans who fought in the Civil War. This past Sunday it was on display at the Orange County Art Studio and will run Feb. 25-28 at the Madison County Library.

AUXILIARY ACCOLADES. New officers for the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary were installed last month. These ladies represent decades of caring community service. Congratulations! Pictured (l-r) are Louise Batten, Treasurer; Marabeth Allen, Recording Secretary; Bonnie Viar, Second Vice- Chair; Betty Burns, Chair; Shirley Ann Bayne, First Vice-Chair; and Jean Inskeep, Corresponding Secretary.

SHINING STARS. Lights purchased to honor or remember a loved one shone brightly during the holidays on a tree near the hospital. Shirley Ann Bayne, first vice-chair of the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, presents Greg Napps, CEO, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, a check in the amount of $6,736.29 from the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary’s 2016 Lights of Love campaign.

PINEWOOD PACK. Members of Cub Scout Pack 550 gathered at Verdun Adventure Bound on Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 5 for the annual running of the pinewood derby racers. It was all eyes on the track from William Schmidt, Brendan Reyes, Caden Marty, Ben Wortman, Griffin Tanner, Ryan Batson, Peyton Coppage, Layne Disher, and Cameron Marty as they focused on the race in progress.