Library News: Summer Activity Fair

Do you know where your children will be this summer? Looking for some great ideas to keep your kids occupied once the novelty of “no school’ has worn off? Come to the Culpeper County Library Saturday, March 4 anytime from 3 – 5 p.m. to learn about the myriad of summer activities that are available both near and a little further afield. The Library will host vendors such as Verdun Adventure Bound, Culpeper Parks and Recreation, Belle Meade Day Camp, Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center, Library Summer Reading Program, Kid Central, Fresta Valley Christian School Summer Camps and more are still signing up. We’ve put them all together for you in one room for your convenience. Come, ask them questions and see what is best for your child. If you are a vendor and would like to be included, we still have some room, or have questions please contact Susan Keller at 540.825.8691 or skeller@cclva.org. See you there!

Teen opportunities for summertime work

Hey teens! Getting ready to earn some money during the summer? Getting ready to go

into the workplace? Need some help crafting a resume? How about some interview skills?

Learn how to position yourself for the job market by joining us on Wednesday, March 22

and Thursday, March 23 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. in the Library’s Meeting Room. Ann Smoot, previous educator and Human Resources officer will give you tips, tricks and practice to get yourself ready for your first job. Sign-up for these two continuing sessions at the Library today by calling 540.825.8691. One of our previous participates has now landed a great job out West and felt that this quick three-hour class gave him a boost of confidence.

Why talk about death?

Death is a normal part of life; it is not a failure to be avoided or hidden. At a Death Café people, often strangers, gather in an open, respectful place to eat dessert, drink coffee and to discuss whatever they wish on dying and death. Death Café is part of a global movement whose main objective is to increase awareness of death while helping people make the most of the rest of their lives. A Death Cafe is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes – no products or services are sold or endorsed. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session. See http://deathcafe.com for more detailed information. Join us for coffee, cake and conversation on Sunday, March 5 from 3 – 4:30 in the Library meeting room. RSVP by calling 540.718.5323 or email craig.wilt@hopva.org by March 2.