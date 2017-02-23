IN BRIEF, Feb. 23

Area attorney joins Walker Jones

Amy Totten, current president of the Fauquier County Bar Association, joined Walker Jones as a partner. She will continue to focus on family law including divorce, custody, visitation, support, protective orders, and adoption at the Warrenton law firm.

Ms. Totten has almost two decades of litigation and trial experience. In addition to her family law experience, she served as a prosecutor in Fauquier and Loudoun counties as well as a Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney in Henrico County. Ms. Totten has litigated complex divorce/child custody matters, homicide/violent felony cases, and special grand jury investigations.

In 1997, Ms. Totten received her Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Loyola University Chicago in 1994. Amy Totten can be reached at 540.347.9223 or amytotten@walkerjoneslaw.com. For information about Walker Jones, please visit www.walkerjoneslaw.com.

Miss Culpeper Scholarship Pageant

Culpeper County Public Schools Fine Arts will present the annual Miss Culpeper Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, April 22, 2017, starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held in the auditorium of Culpeper County High School and feature 10 young ladies from both CCHS and Eastern View High School.

The pageant finalists compete in the categories of group dance, question and answer, talent, community service, and formal dress. poise, scholarship, talent and community service. The grade point average for each young lady is also added into the scoring system.

Contact Jeff Walker, EVHS, producing director of the 2017 pageant at 540-825-0621 or at jwalker@culpeperschools.org for more information.

Genesis Home Improvement welcomes new members

Genesis Home Improvement welcomed two new employees in October to its team. Since opening in 2014, the family owned company has seen a 30 percent annual growth, bringing its staff of two to nine. Owners, Mark and Kim Jenkins, enjoy “offering a place of employment where motivated teammates are appreciated.” They contribute the success to their genuine care for their customers and quality workmanship.

Angela Shavatt joined Genesis as the new Office Manager. Angela has more than 12 years of experience in the customer service and retail industries. As a former Financial Services Assistant at UNION Bank & Trust in Warrenton, Angela brings her stellar customer service skills along with her overall knowledge of business operations. Angela grew up around trades as her father owned his own plumbing company in Nokesville. She resides locally in Remington with her husband and daughter.

Ronnie Jenkins joined Genesis as a Construction Manager, overseeing projects for the company. Ronnie has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry. He helped run Jenkins Roofing out of Manassas, a company his late father George Jenkins owned for over 40 years. Ronnie’s excellent customer service and genuine care towards customers are assets to Genesis. Ronnie resides locally in Bealeton with his wife where he raised his two sons, both graduates of Liberty High School.