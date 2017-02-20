Man, 64, charged with murder after shooting near Warrenton

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has charged Richard Turner MacDonald, 64, with murder in connection with a man’s death early Sunday near Warrenton.
At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Turkey Run Road off of Meetze Road near Warrenton. Deputies found the body of a white man inside a house.
Later in the day, police charged MacDonald with murder in connection with the case, said sheriff’s office Sgt. James Hartman. He is being held at the Fauquier County jail without bond.
Authorities have not released information on the victim’s identity or a possible motive for the crime.
The case is Fauquier County’s first murder since 2015.