VDOT/SCHOOL UPDATES: New traffic pattern on Route 29-666 interchange

As construction continues on the Route 29-666 interchange project, the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to shift traffic to use the new Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road/Greens Corner Road) bridge that spans Route 29 (James Madison Highway) in Culpeper County, near Eastern View High School.

The new traffic shift started Feb. 14. Once traffic is shifted to the bridge, the existing signal at Route 29 and Route 666 will be removed. Motorists should expect brief delays and use caution approaching the area while crews adjust signs and traffic control devices.

Travelers should be aware of the following changes to the traffic pattern:

· Route 29 northbound traffic will temporarily access Route 666 via Route 721 (Poor Farm Road).

· Route 666 traffic will access Route 29 southbound via a temporary loop ramp.

In the remaining months until construction is complete in August, crews will focus on constructing the ramps south of the bridge. Message boards will be in place to notify the public. Completion date is Aug. 18.

Preschool and kindergarten registration

Children who turn five (5) on or before September 30, 2017, are eligible to attend kindergarten.

Children who turn four (4) on or before September 30, 2017, and meet Title I or VPI income requirements are eligible to attend preschool. Preschool programs are dependent upon federal, state and local funding.

Kindergarten registrations times:

March 2: Sycamore Park 1-6 p.m. 825-8847

March 7: A.G. Richardson A-L 9-11 a.m. 825-0616

March 7: A.G. Richardson M-Z 12-2 p.m. 825-0616

March 10: Farmington 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 825-0713

March 13: Yowell 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 825-9484

March 16: Emerald Hill A-L 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. 937-7361

March 16: Emerald Hill M-Z 12 – 3 p.m. 937-7361

March 23: Pearl Sample 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 825-5448

What to bring to kindergarten registration

Remember to bring: your child who will attend kindergarten; your child’s birth certificate; your child’s immunization record; custody papers, if applicable; and proof of residency. Contact your family physician now to set up a date for your child’s physical.

Mountain Vista

Applications for Mountain Vista Governor’s School for the 2017-18 school year are now available. All applications are due to your counselor no later than March 1, 2017, with certain portions due on earlier dates. Visit www.culpeperschools.org for links to applications and required teacher recommendation forms.