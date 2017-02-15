Say Cheese, Feb. 16

PEACEFUL PADDLERS. Apparently the sign doesn’t apply to geese. Allen Martin caught these swimmers at Yowell Meadow oblivious to the warning.

LOSING ITS SOUL. Hip hop artist, actor and activist David Banner spoke at Germanna Community College Saturday, telling a Black History Month crowd of 200 not to be fooled by corporate interests selling music into “chasing the light” of packaged and promoted celebrities. That’s a waste of time and energy, he told students and community members, because, “You are the light.” “Hip hop has lost its soul,” he said.

Banner said that in recent years hip hop has lost touch with the community and is hurting the same people the genre once championed, all in the name of sales. Because of that, he said, he has changed the way he thinks about things, adding he is sorry that his lyrics once degraded women.

BRAD’S BEACON. Reformation Lutheran Church received a St. Valentine’s Day gift, with the steeple installation on their new church building. The 30-foot tall white Cross-topped spire, made by Piedmont Fiberglass, is called “The Beacon” because light shines out from the Cross-mullioned windows. The steeple crowns the newly renovated former REC building, at 601 Madison Rd., at the corner of Sunset Lane in Culpeper. The complex operation was coordinated by General Contractor Taft Construction of Culpeper, working with Roofworks of Fredericksburg and Neff Crane Service of Culpeper. Brian Wortman and a crew from Wortman Mechanical was on hand, to connect the electrics and make the lights shine. Services will start in March at their new location.