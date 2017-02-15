Mardi Gras celebration

Laissez les bon temps rouler! On Feb. 25, join the excitement of Mardi Gras in Downtown Culpeper brought to you by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. Fun for the entire family including: live music, performing artists, wagon rides, New Orleans inspired food, crafts for children, Mardi Gras photo booth, costumed living historians, and balloon-magic. Enjoy the traditions of Mardi Gras with beads and masks for all.

Explore Historic Downtown Culpeper, while experiencing all that the Culpeper Downtown Carnival has to offer: eat savory, shop, listen, learn, and eat sweet for your chance at an amazing Downtown Gift Basket. Entry cards along with the schedule of events are located in shops and restaurants throughout the downtown district, so be certain to pick one up.

Families can prepare to be mesmerized with Wes Iseli magic shows with one beginning at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. at The Culpeper Center for FREE, seating is limited, first come, first serve. Enjoy all day in-store specials with downtown’s many unique specialty shops opening at 10 a.m. Restaurants will serve up delicious Mardi Gras themed specials from sweet French Quarter beignets and King Cake, to savory gumbo and po’ boys that is sure to please.

The Burgandine House at 807 South Main Street will celebrate both Carnival and George Washington’s birthday all day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring history, period costumes, food tastings; a lot in a little house. The Museum of Culpeper History located at 113 South Commerce Street in the Depot will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Visit the museum for new exhibits, crafts for kids, selfie photo booth, and balloon animals from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Keep up with the latest Downtown Culpeper Carnival information at www.facebook.com/culpepercarnival or contact Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. at 540-825-4416 or visit www.culpeperdowntown.com.