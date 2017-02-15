In Brief, Feb. 16

Francis Scott Key: The life and times of the author of “The Star-Spangled Banner”

All are invited to The Warrenton Antiquarian Society’s annual Open Meeting, Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at the Warrenton-Fauquier Visitors Center, 33 N. Calhoun St. in Warrenton, Virginia. Event is free with informal reception following.

Marc Leepson is the author of nine books including “What So Proudly We Hailed: Francis Scott Key, A Life,” the first biography of the author of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in 75 years.

Leepson, the featured guest speaker, is a journalist, historian and author. He will give a lively talk on the little-known life of Francis Scott Key, one of the most famous citizens of the Early Republic, focusing on how the prominent Washington, D.C. lawyer came to write our National Anthem, the role he played as a member of President Andrew Jackson’s Kitchen Cabinet, and Key’s long involvement with the controversial American Colonization Society.

A former staff writer for Congressional Quarterly in Washington, D. C., Mr. Leepson has been a freelance writer since 1986 and has written for many newspapers and magazines, including Preservation, Smithsonian, Military History, Civil War Times, America’s Civil War, the Washington Post and the New York Times to name a few. He is a well-known commentator, presenter and sought-after speaker and has been interviewed by MSNBC, Discovery Channel, The History Channel, “Talk of the Nation” and many others. He taught U.S. History at Lord Fairfax Community College in Warrenton, Virginia from 2008-2015.

Volunteer drivers needed

Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison Counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, x. 3358, for more information.

Winter activities available through Culpeper County Parks and Recreation

Winter Activities are still available for registration. Including Creative Writing 101, Basic French, CPR & ADE, First Aid, Dog Obedience, Preschool Classes: Making Marks, Toddler Tales, Books ‘n Babies; Books ‘n Play; Art classes for kids & adults; Homeschool Art; Quilting; Cooking Classes: Pasta, Bread, Cheese Making; Beginner Fermentation: Square Foot Gardening & Hydroponics; Zumba; Strong; and many more. For details: www.CulpeperRecreation.com 540-727-3412

Friends of the Rappahannock Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Shake off the winter blues! Ski, climb, paddle and bike your way to adventure at the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. The festival showcases environmental action and adventure in beautiful but threatened places around the world.

Enjoy the Dream Day of friends who start high in the Sierras and hike, ski, and bike to the coast for a sunset surf. See how Alaskans save a free flowing, wild salmon river from a new hydroelectric dam. Learn how a Texas rancher and a Carolina farmer restore their farms to harmony and balance with nature. The Festival’s 12 short movies will inspire you to protect and enjoy the wild and the local places we love.

Friends of the Rappahannock’s (FOR) 6th annual film festival will be shown at two locations.

On Saturday, March 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Daniel Technology Center on the Germanna Community College campus in Culpeper will host the event. The following week on Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the festival will be held at UMW’s Dodd Auditorium to accommodate an ever-growing Fredericksburg audience.

Festival tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. School students are free of charge, college students free with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.riverfriends.org.For more information, call (540) 373-3448 or email nick.cadwallender@riverfriends.org