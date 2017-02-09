Town and county: New Pathways starts the journey

Former county administrator Frank Bossio got a green light to pursue a new venture. The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors passed a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and New Pathways Tech, Inc. and Culpeper Human Services. Bossio had introduced the project several months ago which would require rehabilitating part of the George Washington Carver Building to a machine shop. Not just any machine shop but training that would provide highly skilled employees for the likes of Precision Machine Works in Culpeper. For more than 30 decades, Precision Machine Works, owned by Leon Fincher, has been in the business of operating CNC machines. CNC (Computer Numeric Control) machinery is used in manufacturing both metal and plastic parts that require a high level of precision and accuracy.

The county would create an account for this operation in the amount of $100,000 for the first year with a one time expense of $60,000 for equipment. They would enter into a lease agreement with New Pathways for use of the building and Culpeper Human Services would provide the personnel. New Pathways Tech, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The vote was unanimous with the exception of Sue Hansohn who abstained since she sits on the New Pathways board. The creation of this machine training shop is part of the board’s efforts to bring more vocational training to Culpeper.

Asbestos removal

Monies received from a grant will cover expenses for asbestos removal at the George Washington Carver Building that is being renovated. At Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors voted unanimously to award Semco Services, Inc. a contract in the amount of $31,770 plus additional alternates up to $50,000 – the amount of the grant.

Town chooses new finance director/treasurer

Howard Kartel has been selected as the new Finance Director/Town Treasurer. He started Monday, Feb. 6. Kartel was selected from a field of 29 candidates.

He is a Certified Professional Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University and a MBA from Dowling College.

Kartel has worked for the last 10 years as the Accounting Manager for the Prince William County Service Authority where he was responsible for an annual department budget of $1.2 million and supervised a staff of 14 employees. He oversaw the financial reporting and accounting functions of the utility which had approximately $100 million in annual revenues. Prior to that he had 17 years of accounting experience in the private sector.