Saving lives: Law enforcement honors its own

Photos by Ian Chini

The Culpeper Town Police Department held a special event Friday evening to honor the officers who went above and beyond in 2016. As a direct result of their effort and dedication, they were responsible for saving a life. The guest speaker at this year’s event was Dennis Smith who serves as the director of the pharmacy at Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Before the end of the ceremony, Chief Chris Jenkins presented Smith with a special award applauding the hospital’s partnership with the Culpeper Police Department to equip officers with Narcan in 2016.

Sergeant Anthony Berry (left) and officer John Bahl (right) pose for a photo with Michael Stuart (center). On November 11, 2016, Bahl and Berry responded to a call at Auto Zone where Stuart, an employee, was having a heart attack. The officers realized that Stuart was having a heart attack and with their quick response, they were able to use an AED to restart his heart. Stuart attended Friday evening’s event to personally thank the officers responsible for saving his life.