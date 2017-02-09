January 2017 Land Transfers

Total: 60

January Dollar Deal: $452,640 in Jefferson District

Catalpa District

1/6: Brown, Maxie Clark and Husband to MD Russell Construction INC; 10.00 acres located near Chesterfield LN, $75,000

1/9: Gallo, Phillip A and Other to Horn, Ronald Wayne and Wife; multiple parcels located near Chestnut Fork RD, $96,000

1/9: Last Effort LLC to Lane, Sean M and Other; .43 acres located at 11197 Sperryville Pike, $235,000

1/20: Groves, Gary E and Others to Williams, Melissa and Other; 3.01 acres located at 3527 Eggbornsville RD, $179,900

1/31: Wells Fargo Bank to Finks, Laura Denise and Other; 4.84 acres located at 12472 Calvert ST, $187,500

Cedar Mountain District

1/4: Westco Builders INC to Mehl, Elmer Eugene and Wife; .98 acres located at 19047 Equestrian LN, $392,980

1/5: Caudill, Dennis W and Wife to Jenkins, Michael R; 3.00 acres located near Old Mill RD, $44,500

1/18: Tate, Mia P to Gordon, Andrew S and Wife; 3.31 acres located at 24051 Cedar Ridge RD, $240,000

1/20: Jenkins, Henry B and Wife to Twitchell, Robert B; .70 acres located at 19555 Williams DR, $239,900

1/23: Wise, Russell W and Other to Taeger, Gregory R and Wife; .94 acres located at 18899 Equestrian LN, $380,000

1/24: Stackhouse, David W and Wife to Landon, Kathleen; .57 acres located at 19550 Williams DR, $279,245

1/24: Faulkner, Jon A to Pearson, Jeremy K and Wife; 2.00 acres located at 19313 Windsong CT, $323,000

1/30: US Bank Trust to Adam, Christopher and Wife; 5.11 acres located at 8137 General Winder RD, $74,000

Cedar Mountain Town District

1/10: Kleese, Ann M to TBHNY Investments; Condo located at 612 Bridlewood DR, $145,000

1/11: England, Marla D to Morris, Jean E; Condo located at 693 Ripplebrook DR, $155,000

1/25: Logan, Anne Colby and Other to R & A Properties LLC; Multiple Condos located in 700 Southridge PKWY, $153,500

East Fairfax District

1/3: Burns, Casey E to Diaz, Juanita and Other; .30 acres located at 301 Madison ST, $135,000

1/10: Wood, Carol A to Case, Michael Edward and Other; .29 acres located at 1704 Magnolia CIR, $245,000

1/12: Vrba, Todd and Wife to Sadiq, Tanweer; .22 acres located at 1848 Magnolia CIR, $299,900

1/17: Fantacone, Christine to TBHFL Investments LLC; .30 acres located at 1155 Meander DR, $176,500

1/18: Gordon, Andrew S to Gunther, Christina K; .17 acres located at 508 Clubhouse Way, $217,900

1/23: Nethers, Jason M to Sheads, Walter R JR and Wife; .42 acres located at 520 Barberry ST, $215,000

1/25: Strange, Philip C to 22 Investments LLC; .06 acres located at 310 N Commerce ST, $112,500

1/30: Larson, Elizabeth A and Other to Cardenas, Alfonso C SR and Other; Condo located at 1987 Cranberry LN, $235,000

Jefferson District

1/3: Dech, Robert W II to Dumars, Phillip D and Other; 1.01 acres located 2387 Brighton PL, $432,000

1/4: Austin, Donna G to Brilhart, Sarah; 2.05 acres located at 9509 Dutch Hollow RD, $213,500

1/11: Atkins Construction Group LLC to Dunhoff, Michael Joseph and Wife; 1.00 acre located at 2024 Riley RD, $452,640

1/18: Westco Builders INC to Canard, Craig S and Wife; 5.28 acres located at 15111 Black Hill RD, $356,195

1/19: Secretary of Veterans Affair to Rowe, James L JR and Other; 1.05 acres located at 3501 Southampton DR, $372,000

1/23: Monroe, Richard M and Wife to Russell, Michael D and Wife; 52.62 acres located near Walnut LN, $260,000

1/25: Simpson, Rodney A and Other to Watson, Darrel Edward and Other; 3.84 acres located at 16065 Grouse CT, $397,000

Salem District

1/23: Durant, John Lee Estate to Evergreen Investment Properties LLC; 7.22 acres located at 7161 Sperryville Pike, $210,000

1/24: Alvey, Donna G to Nasca, Ronilyn M and Other; 5.00 acres located near Gore LN, $65,000

Stevensburg District

1/4: Ratrie Farms LLC to Trigon Homes LLC; 5.57 acres located near MT Zion Church RD, $60,000

1/4: McClenny, Glen E and Wife to Baker, Jason M and Wife; 3.00 acres located at 17159 Triview AVE, $420,000

1/6: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 1.34 acres located near Belle AVE, $60,000

1/9: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; .92 acres located at 15058 North Ridge BLVD, $70,000

1/10: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 1.59 acres located at 15057 North Ridge BLVD, $60,000

1/17: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 1.23 acres located at 170 North Ridge BLVD, $70,000

1/19: Pardee & Curtin Realty LLC to Fare, Ryan and Wife; 7.65 acres located near Richards Ferry RD, $39,900

1/19: Severin, Bernard and Wife to R G Purcell and Daughters Land and Development INC; 27.68 acres located near Eleys Ford RD, $149,900

1/19: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; .92 acres located at 15060 North Ridge BLVD, $70,000

1/24: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; multiple parcels located on North Ridge BLVD, $120,000

1/25: Cedar Homes LLC to Mullins, Brian A; 5.20 acres located at 21322 Payton LN, $189,900

1/26: Kennedy, Joseph D to Masson, Janet A; .97 acres located at 23795 Batna RD, $153,500

1/30: Pardee & Curtin Realty LLC to Battlefield Industrial Park LLC; 65.50 acres located near Eleys Ford RD, $250,000

1/31: Helwig, Aaron J and Wife to Banks, Cody L and Wife; 2.88 acres located at 17065 Gray RD, $189,000

1/31: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 1.05 acres located at 15051 North Ridge BLVD, $60,000

1/31: NVR INC to Jackson, Marlese; .94 acres located at 15040 North Ridge BLVD, $361,816

West Fairfax District

1/3: Ali, Arif and Wife to Rector, Heather; Condo located at 379 Snyder LN, $204,900

1/5: Bank of New York Mellon to Mills, Tammy; Duplex located at 802- A Third ST, $93,000

1/6: Carpenter, Janet Mann and Other to Kelley, Dawn M; .16 acres located at 630 Pelhams Reach DR, $240,000

1/10: Morgan, Andrew Nathan and Wife to Dogwoods Development; .48 acres located at 610 Country Club RD, $229,900

1/10: FFC Properties LLC to Leibbrant, William K and Wife; .23 acres located at 917 Augustine DR, $357,500

1/11: Dixon, Daniel and Other to Ibrahem, Samer; .20 acres located at 804 Fairwood DR, $325,900

1/17: JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Visikides, Triantafillos; .12 acres located at 319 W Park AVE, $94,000

1/17: Mary B Jackson Trust to Lesson Never Learned LLC; .31 acres located at 1209 S West ST, $65,000

1/23: Taeger, Gregory R to Galimberti, Aldo; .14 acres located at 829 Fox Den RD, $252,500

1/25: Bowman, Carl Douglas and Wife to Williams, Leroy; .30 acres located at 1117 Kearns CT, $275,000

1/31: Baker, Ruby W to Crane, Alice B; .13 acres located at 861 Mulberry LN, $242,000