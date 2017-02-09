Greater Piedmont Area Real Estate – December 2016 Market Trends Report

The following analysis of the Greater Piedmont Virginia area housing market has been prepared for the Greater Piedmont Area Association of REALTORS® (GPAAR) based on analysis of MRIS multiple listing data; MarketStats by ShowingTime.

Culpeper County Analysis by Housing Segment for December 2016

Detached Housing

In Culpeper County, VA, the median sold price for Detached properties for December was $282,450, representing an increase of 7.4 percent compared to last month and an increase of 1.4 percent compared to December 2015.

There was a 32.7 percent month over month decrease in new contract activity with 35 New Pendings. A 14.1 percent month over month decrease in All Pendings to 67. And a 6 percent decrease in supply to 233 active units.

The average days on market for units sold in December was 88 days, 12 percent above the 5-year December average of 79 days.

Attached/Townhouse Housing

In Culpeper County, the median sold price for Attached/Townhouse properties for December was $204,900, representing an increase of 19.1 percent compared to last month and an increase of 28.1 percent from December 2015.

There was no month over month change in new contract activity with 5 New Pendings. No month over month change in All Pendings with 8. And a 44.4 percent increase in supply to 13 active units.

The average days on market for units sold in December was 30 days, 43 percent below the 5-year December average of 53 days.

Attached Housing – Condo/Coop

In Culpeper County, the median sold price for Condo & Coop properties for December was $0, representing no change compared to last month and no change from December 2015.

There was no month over month change in new contract activity with 0 New Pendings; a 100 percent month over month decrease in All Pendings to 0; and no change in supply with 0 active units.

The average days on market for units sold in December was 0 days, the same as the 5-year December average of 0 days.

Coming Attractions

At Tuesday’s Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved revenue bond financing in the amount of $67M for Virginia Baptist Homes, dba Lifespire of Virginia and $17M for Culpeper Senior, LP. This is a three-story building to be located near the North Ridge Development on Ira Hoffman designed for senior living. The issuance of these tax exempt bonds was coordinated through the county’s economic development office but the county is not financially obligated.