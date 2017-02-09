Governor, look within Virginia for economic opportunity

An eco-friendly economic opportunity is staring our legislators in the face. There is an opportunity to revitalize manufacturing districts and bring prosperity to our farmers and artisans. This opportunity can also clean up the environment and add fertility to the soil.

We are talking about hemp. All parts of the hemp plant can be used in production. Which means that farmers can get paid for multiple raw products from one crop; seed, flower, hurd (inner core), bast fiber and stalk. Hemp has tens of thousands of uses; healthy food source, biodegradable plastic, fuel and so much more.

Virginia could be participating in a multi-billion dollar global hemp industry. The US is the largest importer of hemp, yet we are restricted to growing hemp only for limited research. All that money being spent on European and Canadian hemp, could be going to our Virginia farmers, instead. We could reinvigorate our manufacturing sector and be creating jobs!

We have willing farmers, willing businesses and industry leaders from other states willing to purchase and expand to Virginia. What’s stopping our legislators and governor from jumping aboard this (re) emerging industry? The only thing that seems to be standing in the way is an estimated $208,000 for up to three employment positions. These positions would be responsible for expanding and implementing the hemp licensing as authorized by the 2014 US Farm Bill.

Legislation was quickly moving through General Assembly in both houses, until a fiscal impact report stalled it in the Appropriation committee. HB2398 and HB2028 House hemp bills were tabled due to financial impact. SB1306 Industrial hemp; license to grow outside of research program, submitted by Sen. Jill Vogel, passed the Senate (40-0) – unanimously- and is headed to the House Agriculture Subcommittee. This committee has already voted in favor of hemp. When this Senate bill crosses over to be voted on by the entire House of Delegates we want to see enthusiastic support. Without a willingness to fund this opportunity, however, SB1306 will meet the same fate as the House hemp bills did in Appropriations.

Proponents of hemp (and many other legislative issues) are repeatedly being told that Virginia is in a budget crunch. New programs that have a significant fiscal impact are unlikely to make it through the General Assembly this year. However, the budget for Forestry and Agriculture for FY 2017 is $105,743,564 million. There are 836 employed positions just in that department for the year.

It is hard to believe that there is not $208,000 out of $105,743,564 that could be allocated to the hemp industry or out of those 836 employees, there are none that would be able to take on the additional responsibilities to implement the requirements to revive this industry.

Is this really a budget issue or a lack of vision for cultivating the Virginia hemp industry? Or are there dark corporate lobbying forces working against the potential for a home-grown economic and environmental vitality in Virginia?

The clock is ticking. General Assembly’s 2017 legislative session ends in less than three weeks. Please contact your delegates and Governor Terry McAuliffe today and tell them the hemp industry should be a top priority for Virginia’s economic and environmental future.

Phone: 804-786-2211 https://governor.virginia.gov/constituent-services/Communicating-with-the-governors-office

Elizabeth Melson

Founder, Farm-to-Table Solutions

Regional Director, Virginia Industrial Hemp Coalition

Co-Chair, Piedmont Green Party