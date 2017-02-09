Culpeper Soccer Club scores new fields

The Culpeper Soccer Club netted a goal Tuesday evening with the approval of a conditional use permit to create a private recreation facility in an area zoned agricultural in the Stevensburg District. The area will be used to create additional soccer fields.

The request came from the owner of the property Stanley Hawkins. The property is located at the corner of Route 647 (Batna Rd) and Route 663 (Batna Rd) in the Stevensburg Magisterial District and contains 231.32 Acres.

This case was considered by the County Planning Commission after proper advertising and a public hearing held in January. They gave it their blessing with a 9-0 vote and recommended that the board approve with the following findings: 1. The use does not affect adversely the health or safety of persons residing or working in the neighborhood of the proposed use. 2. The use is not detrimental to the public welfare or injurious to property or improvements in the neighborhood. 3. The use is not in conflict with the purposes of the Comprehensive Plan of the County of Culpeper.

The Planning Commission did have one condition – that the recreational area be limited to 23.5 acres.

Representatives from the club expressed to the board that additional fields are sorely needed as the soccer club operates a year-round program and is trying to address the growing demand for more playing area. The fields would be used for practice only and primarily in the evening hours from March through May and again from September to November. There are currently two paved entrances to the area. Initially there will be no restroom facilities other than portable units. While no lights are envisioned on the fields, there will be lighting in the parking areas for safety reasons.

Desy Campbell, who lives in Stevensburg, and near the proposed fields is “all for kids” and was herself at one time a soccer coach. She is concerned about traffic along the secondary roads near the proposed fields and doesn’t want to end up in a ditch when riding her bike. She recommended to the board that “share the road signs” be added to remind drivers of the speed limits and other bikers, runners and walkers who use those roads.

Like Campbell, Joe Houck is all for soccer but questioned the location.

Stevensburg supervisor Bill Chase knows the Hawkins and has no concerns that the fields will be maintained. While not overly confident of VDOT’s response time, he certainly agreed that the board could look into signage.

Jefferson District Supervisor Brad Rosenberger felt that road signs were a vain attempt and that “It’s going to cause problems, no doubt.”

West Fairfax Supervisor Gary Deal, a strong advocate for youth programs, applauded the initiative. “I definitely support this..this is a good opportunity.”

The motion carried with a five-year review period.

“Nothing against the request but gives us a chance to see if everything is going okay,” said Chase.