Cub Scout Pack 550 holds Pinewood Derby

The tradition of crafting miniature racing cars from a block of wood started back in 1953 when Don Murphy had a son in Boy Scouts too young to participate in the Soap Box Derby races. Crafted on similar principals of their larger cousins, these smaller cars operated on the same gravity-powered concept. The first pinewood derby was held on May 15, 1953 at the Harmer House in Manhattan Beach, California by Cub Scout Pack 280C. Murphy was a good promoter and this first race sent waves in the recreation and non-profit world but it was the Boy Scouts of America that officially adopted the pinewood derby program as part of their Cub Scout Packs in that same year.

In May 2005, the Boy Scouts of America registered Pinewood Derby as an official trademark.

On Sunday, at Verdun Adventure Bound, members of Cub Scout Pack 550 gathered with families and friends under the guidance of Robert Van Nostrand to send their racers down the wooden track. As usual a jubilant affair and what a race on Super Bowl Sunday.

This year’s “Grand Champion” was Gabriel Haley, a third grader at Emerald Hill Elementary School. His car, which took him approximately five hours to build, averaged a lightning fast speed of 2.751 seconds down the track.

New to this year’s event was a “Public Safety” race. The Culpeper 911 Center, Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, and Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue entered cars that they built into the race. The Culpeper Sheriff’s Office won the inaugural “Public Safety Race.” Deputy Melvin White poses with the winning car along with Lee Monaco, Cubmaster for pack 550.

Aiden Wharton, Carter Loar, and Leland Pentacost react to the results of their race.

Blake Shaffer, Caden Marty, and Ryan Batson look to the results screen to see how close their race was.