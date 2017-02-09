Always accessible

I want to reach out and share with you a little about the new political environment we are now facing since the election of President Trump.

Within a week of the November election, rich liberals who spent tens of millions of dollars trying to elect Hillary Clinton came together to develop a roadmap to resist Trump and take back power for the institutional left. We are now seeing the results of their efforts leading swiftly down to the state and local levels with great intensity.

Here in the 7th District, I have been blitzed with a charge that I am not available for constituents to meet and talk with me in open townhalls. The press has picked up on this narrative without doing any research and rushing pieces to press without giving us a fair chance to respond. And so, I’m asking you to help me correct the record.

Here are the facts. In the past two years, I have held over 30 town hall meetings in the 7th district that have been open to the public. These meetings are usually held in county administration buildings or school auditoriums. In addition, I have attended hundreds of other meetings across every venue imaginable from businesses to Chambers of Commerce, to churches, to sports groups to civic groups to rotary meetings. These visits have been well-documented on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

As you know, after my first election I promised to visit with constituents on a monthly basis, and to be accessible by holding regular meetings. As even the Richmond Times Dispatch noted after one of my many townhalls in Henrico, I have kept that promise. That is why it is now incredible for me to read in the paper that some are saying I am inaccessible. My campaign last year focused on the promises I have kept since I went to Washington to be your voice in Congress. If there had been an issue with regard to townhalls prior to November you would have expected more than a few questions or a backlash at that time.

There was no backlash because even the press knows that I am one of the most accessible members of Congress. That of course begs several questions about the timing of this newfound intensity surrounding townhalls, especially given that many of the people making charges have not availed themselves of the opportunity to attend one of my many well-advertised and open townhalls in the past.

As your representative, I’m very proud of the fact that to date our meetings here in the 7th have been full of insightful dialogue, friendly and informative, where people have been given ample opportunity to share their suggestions and concerns. I always look forward to the input I get from everyone, and hearing their best solutions to get this economy moving again, providing the best education possible for our children, and keeping our citizens safe. And at every turn, since today’s young people will be the ones who will shoulder the burden of our government’s bad decisions, I also make it a point in particular to encourage students at all levels to take their civic responsibility seriously. Their future — the opportunity to get a job, raise a family and succeed in our country — is why I am working for change in Washington.

But my work in Washington is only part of my job and I take my responsibility to the people back home seriously. Congress is moving at a blistering pace so far this year, but I am doing my best to use time around our packed work schedule to get around to the many requests I have in the district. For example, at the end of the congressional work week last week, in just two days I attended over 10 events in eight counties — and the most common expression I hear from those that follow me on Facebook is “Dave how do you do all of this?”

And so you can be reassured that I will continue to do the same thing in the future. I will hold open town hall meetings as well as digital dialogues and Facebook exchanges like we had recently. I look forward to it.

Dave Brat

7th District Representative

dave.brat@mail.house.gov

804-747-4073 Glen Allen

202-225-2815 Washington DC