We couldn’t do it without you: Thank You!

Dear Culpeper Citizens:

Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program would like to say thank you to the citizens of Culpeper for your support during our 2016 season. We also would like to thank Brandy Station Fire Department for providing a place to organize and carry out our project. We want to thank Kristen Johnson and Clore English Funeral Home staff for their work in collecting toys for the Culpeper Toy Chest. The program thanks Cube Smart for providing storage for us as we planned for the season. Our program is very appreciative to the Knights of Columbus from Precious Blood Catholic Church for picking up our food donations throughout the community. We would like to say a special thanks to the National Honor Society and FCCLA of Eastern View High School for raising funds to purchase teen gifts. Also thank you to the ROTC from Culpeper High School for carrying boxes to cars for us. Thank you to County Waste and Recycling for providing us a recycling bin. This year during our pick-up time, we also had the pleasure of being entertained by Kendra Callahan and the youth musical group from Precious Blood Catholic Church. Finally, we acknowledge the help of Monica Creel and others at Piedmont United Way as they helped with the final baskets.

Angel trees were sponsored by the Culpeper Methodist Church youth group and by Culpeper County Public Schools Central Office staff. We thank both groups for helping make Christmas special for lots of children. Thanks to the National Jr. Honor Society of Floyd T. Binns School for wrapping our boxes which were put out throughout the community to collect canned food. Thanks to the following businesses who collected food for our baskets: Minuteman Mall, Battlefield Chevrolet, Battleford Ford, Battlefield Toyota, Cube Smart, Chamber of Commerce, Chrysler of Culpeper, Culpeper County Library, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Frost Cafe, Gold’s Gym, K&M Rentals, Koon’s Cars, Martin’s MedExpress, Mountain Run Bowling Center, Museum of Culpeper History, North Ridge Apartments, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Woodscape Apartments, Town of Culpeper treasurer’s Office, and VA Department of Health. Finally, thank you to the Girl Scout Troop 552 for dropping our collection boxes off for us.

The Culpeper Christmas Basket Program is very appreciative to the following schools in the area that collected canned food for our program: Epiphany Catholic School, A.G. Richardson, Emerald Hill, Yowell, Farmington, Sycamore Park, Pearl Sample, Culpeper Middle School, F.T. Binns Middle School, Eastern View High School, Culpeper High School, Culpeper Central Office, Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center, Culpeper Christian School, Heritage Day Care, and Rainbow Day Care. The group would like to show gratitude to the JROTC and other citizens who helped carry food baskets to cars on delivery days.

Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program recognizes the tremendous help of our committee (Ann Laster, Melody Mackison, Jennifer Burriss, Susan Hauman, Robyn Althoff, Brian Mackison, Bruce Winning, Sue Jenkins, and Kristen Johnson who helped in numerous ways to make sure the 2016 program was a success.

Finally, we would like to express thanks to all the other citizens, churches, businesses and others who helped pack our baskets and toy bags. Without your support, the Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program could not complete this important project which helps needy families of Culpeper County.

Sue Jenkins

Chairman

Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program