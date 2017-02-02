Say Cheese Feb. 2, 2017

The Museum of Culpeper History reopens for the 2017 season Saturday with exhibits focused on World War I and the Women of Winston and community of Winston. The Museum turns 40 this year so stay turned for 40 special events held throughout the year to commemorate their anniversary in the Culpeper community.

Look to page 4 of our E-Edition for the debut of our history page. Enjoy a snapshot of the past with the help of their photo archives.

SNOW SCENES. Monday’s snow was just enough to drape the county in a beautiful white cloak if even for a few hours. Photographer Allen Martin thought it our “best snowfall so far this year, beautiful and very little trouble” to capture. Thank you for sharing!

POWER PROVIDER: Pam Harris, of the Culpeper Women’s Club, presented their Community Service Award to Jennifer Hulse at their December meeting. Hulse launched the Power Pack Program in Culpeper, which provides food to children in need.