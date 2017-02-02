Pardoe’s Perspective: Cold Murder Cases in Virginia: A call for action

As a true crime author I write about cold cases in my books. I spend my time interviewing victims’ families and law enforcement officers who have worked such cases. In the last year and a half I have been writing about a string of serial murders here in Virginia that are unsolved after 30 years. In doing so, I have come to a conclusion – we simply are not doing enough to try and drive these ice-cold cases to prosecution.

This problem is beyond Virginia. It exists at both the local, state and federal level. Emphasis goes to those cases that are fresh and new as opposed to those that have gone cold. The issue is that if a case is not resolved quickly by law enforcement, it may never get resolved. Cold cases are treated with an attitude of, “if you have time, look into it.” One cannot casually dive into a cold case. The sheer volume of evidence, interviews, etc, make it next to impossible to tackle in one’s spare time. You either work the case or you don’t. Investigators are put in a position of trying to juggle incoming murder investigations with those that never got resolved. Universally they fall on investing their time on the most current cases.

There is a risk in this approach. Each passing month a case remains cold means there is a risk of a key witness or suspect dying and evidence degrading. The cases don’t get easier to solve over time, despite the leaps in DNA and other forensic technologies – they get harder.

Imagine how you would feel if you lost a brother, sister, father, mother, wife or husband to a killer who was never brought to justice. That their killer has walked the Earth and continued on with their life while you suffered a loss that can never be replaced. Then you are told it is allowed because there’s no money to continue the pursuit. Where is the justice in that?

The passage of time does not nullify the crimes committed. What you must ask yourself is simple: Do unsolved murders, regardless of their age, deserve the same attention as recent crimes? Don’t the victim’s families deserve exactly the same justice as the families of someone who was killed two days ago?

Sadly, almost pathetically, Virginia, as a state, doesn’t have a cohesive comprehensive strategy for cold cases. When I have spoken with law enforcement officers it always comes to one word: “resources.” In other words, money. If they had more investigators, they would have the manpower to seriously look into cold cases. I have not met a policeman yet that said that the cold cases were not deserving attention…but they all say they just don’t have the men and women to work them. This needs to be changed, as does our entire perspective about allowing cases to go cold due to resourcing problems. It’s time to nut up and do something about it.

I believe we have a moral and civic obligation to fully fund a permanent Virginia State Police unit resolved to work with other law enforcement agencies to close out long-standing cold cases. We need to demonstrate to the victims and victims’ families that we live in a society based on law and order. Time is an enemy of the truth and justice in these cases. We should be known as a state that does not allow criminals to run out the clock to escape justice. If you commit a murder in Virginia, you should live in fear that no matter how many weeks pass, you know you will pay for what you did.

The real crime is that we, thus far, have allowed these cases to go cold. It’s time to give law enforcement the tools and staffing they need to ease the pain of the families and friends of these victims. It’s time for the Governor and General Assembly to take concrete action. No Virginian should have to bury a loved one and wonder if their killer will be brought to justice. It is time to send a message to those that have gotten away with murder – we’re coming for you…you will not escape.