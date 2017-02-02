In Brief, Feb. 2

Settle to lead state police criminal investigation branch

The Virginia State Police is starting the New Year with new leadership in its Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and announced this week it will replace the retiring BCI director, Lt. Colonel Rick A. Jenkins, with Maj. Gary T. Settle of Sperryville.

Rappahannock County native Settle was to take over Jenkins’ position, and rank, as of Jan. 25 according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.

Settle’s last promotion came only 18 months ago, when VSP chief Col. W. Steven Flaherty appointed him as BCI deputy director. Before being appointed to the executive staff, Settle served as the BCI commander for the Culpeper field office.

Settle began his law enforcement career in 1984 as a deputy with the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the state police in 1986 and was assigned to Frederick and Clarke counties as a new trooper. In 1996, he was elected sheriff in Rappahannock County and in 2000 returned to state police. During his tenure with state police, Settle has served as a special agent, sergeant, first sergeant, field lieutenant, DES lieutenant and captain, while assigned to the state police Culpeper and Wytheville divisions.

He was appointed to BCI captain of the Culpeper Field Office in 2010. Settle earned a master’s in homeland security and defense from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., and holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He also completed the University of Virginia National Criminal Justice Command College and the National Sheriff’s Institute Executive Management Program in Colorado.

BCI is the investigative branch of the Virginia State Police and consists of seven field offices across the state. Within each field office is a General Investigative Section (GIS) and a Drug Enforcement Section (DES). The bureau also consists of the High-Tech Crimes Division, Criminal Intelligence Division, Help Eliminate Auto Theft (H.E.A.T.) Unit, Insurance Fraud Unit, and Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction (CCI) Unit.

Retiring after a distinguished 38-year career with the state police, Lt. Col. Jenkins has served as BCI director since his appointment July 10, 2015. A native of Fauquier County, Jenkins began his state police career in 1978 as a dispatcher in the Culpeper division.

The Salvation Army launches its February Annual Fund Drive Campaign

“After the holiday season some people think the Salvation Army takes a break,” says Lt. Jared Martin of Culpeper-Warrenton. “No more bell ringing. No more Christmas kettles. But nothing could be further from the truth!”

“Need has no season. Every day the Salvation Army assists those in need with food, clothing and emergency assistance. With the help of our supporters in 2016 we were able to provide life-saving services to hungry, homeless and hopeless families and individuals right here in Culpeper and Warrenton.”

“That’s why our February Annual Fund Drive Campaign is so important,” says Lt Martin. “Our goal is to raise $1000 to support 140 of our neighbors in the next 30 days. We want to be ready to respond to those who need our help in 2017 and with the support of our friends in Culpeper and Warrenton, we will.”

Lt. Martin reports for the coming year, he expects to:

Provide more than 900 food pantry grocery orders for hungry men, women and children.

Help with rent, utility assistance, medicine and food for more than 650 families in desperate need.

Visit over 100 lonely, hurting people in senior citizen and nursing homes as well as correctional facilities through our outreach programs.

Help 475 children with toys, clothes, and a Christmas meal as part of Angel Tree.

Give 40 disadvantaged children the opportunity to experience a summer camp at Camp Happyland.

To donate to The Salvation Army, please call 1-800-SAL-ARMY, mail your gift to PO Box 3474, Warrenton VA 20188 or make a donation online at www.salvationarmyusa.org.

You can also support The Salvation Army through gifts of used furniture, clothes, appliances, electronics, and bric-a-brac. We offer free pick up for donations of furniture. Call 540-321-4859 in Culpeper or 540-341-8385 in Warrenton.

Students excel at Virginia Military Institute Math Competition

Students from Culpeper Middle and Floyd T. Binns Middle Schools were recently recognized for their achievements in Virginia Military Institute’s 2016 American Math Competition 8 (AMC 8). The competition was held on November 15, 2016 with 502 students participating from across the state. Culpeper’s team of 18 students was led by Mrs. Rhonda Bolum, Gifted Specialist at both county middle schools.

A First Place Gold award was won by Alex Romero, a seventh grade student at Floyd T. Binns. William Harris, an eighth grader at Floyd T. Binns, earned a Second Place Silver Award. In addition, five eighth grade students merited Third Place Bronze awards: Tanner Beamer, Emma Bonilla, Samuel McCabe, and Brynley Meadows, all of Culpeper Middle; and Avery Ward of Floyd T. Binns.

Also competing in this challenging competition were the following students: from Culpeper Middle – Anebha Bastola, Isabella Olson, Savannah Sprouse, Alex Temple, and Thomas Timberlake; and from Floyd T. Binns – Jamil Abed, Anna Hansohn, Marissa Lavenuta, Jocelyn Perry, Abigail Shrader, and Rebekah Smith.

The AMC 8 is a 25-question multiple choice test in middle school mathematics that challenges students to solve rigorous problems. The Mathematical Association of America explains that the test illustrates to students the variety of math topics in the math curriculum. It helps students understand the importance of problem-solving and fosters enthusiasm and interest in the study of mathematics.

Motorcoach day trips planned

AARP, Chapter 5329 at Lake of the Woods is sponsoring motorcoach day trips departing from Lake of the Woods. All are welcome. You do not need to be AARP members. For more information please contact Barbara (540) 972-4651 or wisecruiser@hotmail.com

“Taste of Solomon’s” Solomon’s Island, Maryland Saturday, March 25, 2017

Stroll the Riverwalk along the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay with access to shops and participating restaurants to taste samples of their specialty foods and signature drinks. Vouchers can be purchased for $4.00 per sample. Price: $49

Living History Cruise, Baltimore Maryland Saturday, May 6, 2017

Set sail on a 6-hour cruise on the SS John W. Brown the only fully restored WW ll liberty ship on the east coast. Enjoy an action-packed re-enactment with vintage aircraft’s flying overhead, entertainment, tour of the ship and lunch. Price: $205

Washington National Cathedral Flower Mart Saturday, May 6, 2017

Enjoy this annual spring festival featuring annuals, perennials, international floral designers, music, crafts and gourmet foods displaying in over 50 booths. Price: $49

School Board to hold Budget Public Hearing

Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2018 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at the County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street.

Buying fresh is easy in Culpeper

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is currently accepting applications for 2017 market season. The market season begins Saturday, April 29 and continues every Saturday through Nov. 18 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the East Davis Street parking lot in the Depot District. The application is due by Feb. 24 at noon at the Culpeper Renaissance Inc. office, located at 127 West Davis Street. Please e-mail Culpeper Renaissance Inc. atcrievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call 540-825-4416 for an application and further market information.

Be a sponsor with Gnarly Hops and Barley Beer Fest

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. is proud to present the 5th Annual Gnarly Hops & Barley Beer Fest! Culpeper Renaissance is bringing together local breweries, restaurants, and vendors for an experience that Culpeper, and surrounding areas, are sure to enjoy.

A “Great American Main Street” award winner and APA winner, Downtown Culpeper is being seen the world over as ‘excellent’ in bringing the Main Street culture to the masses. This festival will offer businesses a premium marketing opportunity to reach a broad audience.

The Gnarly Hops & Barley Beer Fest will draw beer lovers from all over the Piedmont region, with advertising to match. Various sponsor packages are available and include a host of publicity and promotional opportunities for your business. Secure your sponsorship no later than Feb. 17 and mark your calendar for April 29 from noon – 5 p.m. Contact Melissa Vesuna at 540-825-4416. Visit www.culpeperdowntown.com

Oak View National Bank announces 29.1 percent increase in earnings for 2016

Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 of $1,062,762, an increase of $239,62, or 29.1 percent, as compared to the net income of $823,136 reported for the year ended December 31, 2015. Basic and diluted earnings per share for 2016 were $0.37 compared with $0.30 per share for 2015. Return on average assets (ROAA) was .56% and return on average equity (ROAE) was 5.62% for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to.47% and 4.83% respectively for the year ended December 31, 2015.

“The Bank has continued to see solid loan demand in 2016 and we are optimistic that it will continue into the new year. We have added to our stellar loan team with the addition of Jeff Sisson, a seasoned loan executive with 30 years experience in our market,” said Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael Ewing.

At December 31, 2016, total assets were $199.97 million, an increase of $20.3 million or 11.3 percent over total assets from the prior year. Gross loans increased 11.6 percent to $160.4 million at the end of 2016 compared to $143.8 million at December 31, 2015. Total deposits ended the year at $161.7 million, representing an increase of 13.3 percent compared to $142.6 million at December 31, 2015.

Board members attend VACO meeting

A gathering of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will occur on Thursday, February 2, 2017. Two or more Board of Supervisors will attend the Virginia Association of Counties, County Government Day located in Richmond, VA. The Board Members will leave at 9:30 a.m. from the County Administration Building and return at 5 p.m. Any person with questions regarding the event should contact Kimberly Ellis, Deputy Clerk, County Administration Office, 302 North Main Street, Culpeper. Phone 540-727-3427.

Grant proposals are being accepted for public outdoor recreation

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting proposals to be considered for federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grants. Proposals must be for the acquisition or development of land for public outdoor recreation in Virginia.

Grant awards will range from $250,000 to $500,000. LWCF provides a 50-50 percent matching reimbursement program. Grant recipients must be able to fund 100 percent of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements.

The following are eligible to apply:

– Counties, cities and towns.

– Park and recreation authorities.

– Tribal governments.

– State agencies.

Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on March 2, 2017.

Instructions on how to compete for funding, the LWCF application manual and the application are available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/lwcf.

Stocking dates announced for selected Virginia Trout Waters

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) has announced stocking dates for select trout waters this spring.

This new initiative is in response to recent surveys of trout license holders and anglers which indicate that many trout anglers would like to see more pre-announced stockings. One of the strategies outlined in the Virginia Stocked Trout Management Plan is to evaluate prior announcement of trout stocking events in Virginia’s western trout waters.

Currently the DGIF conducts 1,108 individual stockings of catchable trout during a season. These stockings are announced at 4 p.m. the day of stocking. In recent years the only trout stockings that have been pre-announced are the 20 waters stocked for Heritage Day (first Saturday in April). This year, the DGIF is expanding the program by pre-announcing the trout stockings of the waters listed below. These pre-announced stockings are one of the normal allocated stockings for these waters. They are not “additional” stockings.

The DGIF’s stocked trout program is a privilege made possible by landowners allowing public fishing access. These landowners include private citizens, private companies, localities, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the United States Forest Service. Access to stocked trout waters can be lost due to poor angler behavior. Angling pressure is increased for a short period of time when stocking is announced in advance. Trout anglers are asked to respect private property, pack out all trash, and park their vehicles in safe areas.

Stocking times may vary depending on the distance from the hatchery to the receiving water but most stocking will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be no temporary stream or lake closures associated with these stocking events. The DGIF may postpone or change the date of any of these stocking events due to circumstances that compromise the resource or public safety. Here are the pre-announced trout stocking dates for spring, 2017:

Water: Stocking Date

Lake Thompson (Fauquier Co.) March 22

South River – Ridgeview Park & Grottoes Park

(Augusta/Rockingham Co.) March 29

Jackson River – Hidden Valley (Bath Co.) April 14

North River – Upper & Gorge (Augusta Co.) March 30

Mint Springs Lake (Albemarle Co.) March 25

Rural Retreat Pond (Wythe Co.) April 14

Barbour’s Creek (Craig Co.) April 7

Middle Fork Holston River (Smyth Co.) May 27

South Fork Powell River (Wise Co.) May 13

Roanoke River (Roanoke City) May 6

Pigg River (Franklin Co.) March 10

Liberty Lake (Bedford Co.) April 29