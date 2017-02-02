FROM THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Spring Citizens’ Police Academy accepting applications

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the spring 2017 session of the Citizens’ Police Academy. Classes will begin on Saturday, March 11, 2017 and will run for four consecutive Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The purpose of the Citizens’ Academy is to educate the public on the duties, requirements, responsibilities and day-to-day operations of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

This class is for any resident who seeks to enhance their knowledge of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Topics include: Tours of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Jail, Courthouse, and 911 Center, Patrol Operations, DUI/Drug Enforcement, School Safety & Security, K-9, S.W.A.T., Criminal Investigations, Workplace Violence training, Firearms Safety and Range (includes concealed carry certification), Ride-Along with a Deputy and much more.

Class members will tour law enforcement-related facilities, participate in hands-on demonstrations and get a close-up look at the vehicles and gear used in daily operations. Participants will also meet and interact with Sheriff Jenkins, his deputies, office personnel and members of the command staff.

Interested persons must be at least 18 years and pass a background check. Applications may be picked up at the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office located at 14023 Public Safety Court, Culpeper, VA 22701 or downloaded at http://www.culpepersheriffsoffice.com/citizens-police-academy . Completed applications must be submitted by close of business on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Contact Captain Bernie Feaganes at 540-727-7520 or bfeaganes@culpepercounty.gov

Culpeper Crime Solvers always needs your help

Cash is paid for tips at Culpeper Crime Solvers. This is a non-profit organization. No funds are received from any government agency or program. You do not need to give your name, all calls are anonymous and confidential. Cash rewards up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Twenty-four tip hotline. Phone 540-727-0300. To make a donation, send contributions to Culpeper Crime Solvers, P.O. Box 52, Culpeper, VA. 22701